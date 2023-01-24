Read full article on original website
Related
Call Me Kat confirms 30 Rock star will replace Leslie Jordan's Phil as new baker
Call Me Kat spoilers ahead. Season 3 of Mayim Bialik's Call Me Kat is about to introduce 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer as the filterless baker Gideon. It's been confirmed via TVLine that tomorrow's (January 26) episode, titled 'Call Me Ichabod Evel Knievel', sees Kat hiring the Amish newcomer in the wake of baker Phil's exit, but it soon becomes clear that he might not be everybody's cup of tea.
EastEnders fuels affair theories as Denise and Ravi get close again
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' latest spoilers may fuel the speculation about a potential affair between Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati. Denise recently confided in Ravi at the club after experiencing some trouble at home with Jack and his daughter Amy. When Ravi got caught up in the moment and leaned...
Are Emmerdale's Cathy and Heath Hope related in real life?
Emmerdale spoilers follow. It's a busy time for Bob Hope on Emmerdale this week, as he finds himself playing referee between his children Cathy and Heath. Tuesday night's episode (January 24) saw Cathy lose her temper with her family during a row at the café, which led to her smashing up her brother Heath's guitar as her anger escalated.
Dani Dyer shares EastEnders star Danny Dyer's reaction to her having twins
Dani Dyer has shared her father's very Danny Dyer-esque reaction to the news that she is having twins. The former Love Island winner confirmed that she is expecting with her footballer partner Jarrod Bowen last week, saying: "We have been keeping a little secret… Our little TWINS. "So excited...
Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman to take break from Evelyn role
Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman is set to take a brief break from the soap later this year. The actress has played the role of Evelyn Plummer on the cobbles since 2018, and did take a brief break last year to star in a one-woman play called Rose. A...
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
Hollyoaks updates opening titles after cast exits
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has updated its opening titles following recent cast changes. Emily Burnett, Omar Malik, Emma Lau and young actor Jayden Fox have all been removed from the credits after recently bowing out from their respective roles as Olivia Bradshaw, Shaq Qureshi, Serena Chen-Williams and Bobby Costello. Emily's...
Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road star Hollie-Jay Bowes reveals ADHD diagnosis
Waterloo Road star Hollie-Jay Bowes has revealed that she has received an ADHD diagnosis. On the NHS waiting list since 2020, Bowes was initially urged to get herself tested by former Hollyoaks producer Henry R Swindell back when she was staying at his place during lockdown. Writing on Instagram yesterday...
EastEnders airs two exits as Sam Mitchell's future is revealed
EastEnders spoilers follow. Sam Mitchell had a big decision to make on EastEnders tonight – would she accept her ex-husband Ricky's proposal and leave Walford, or stick around in Albert Square with her son in need of support?. Earlier this week Ricky Jr, who is Sam's 12-year-old son with...
Strictly star Alex Scott unveils new hair transformation
Former footballer and Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Scott has unveiled a huge new hair transformation. Sharing the post on her Instagram Alex debuted a chic long bob, marking a significant change from her usual long wavy hair. "Allow me to re-introduce myself... We are calling her Bobbi," she captioned the post.
Death in Paradise confirms big character return in Neville storyline
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Death in Paradise has confirmed there will be a huge change in the personal life of DI Neville Parker. As Shantol Jackson's Naomi takes centre stage in this week's (January 27) episode to tackle a murder at a friend's wedding, Neville revealed to his co-workers that ex-girlfriend Sophie will be coming back to say with him.
Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 boss leaving both shows
Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 boss Krista Vernoff has announced she's leaving both shows. Vernoff is currently serving as showrunner on the ABC procedurals, but Deadline reports that she will be following Ellen Pompeo in leaving the franchise. "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to...
Emmerdale producer hints at darker edge to Paddy and Mandy storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has hinted at a darker edge to Paddy and Mandy's storyline. The soap has previously confirmed that there will be surprise passion for the former lovers this spring, as Paddy struggles to move on from estranged wife Chas's cheating with Al. During a...
9-1-1 Lone Star's Gina Torres responds to season 4's premiere twist
9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere spoilers follow. 9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres has opened up about her character Tommy Vega's new love interest in the season four premiere. The new episode kicked off with some sparks flying between Tommy and one of the station's most recent rescues, Trevor Park...
Hollyoaks star Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy shares powerful message over changing back professional acting name
Former Hollyoaks actor Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy has said he feels "like myself again" after changing his professional stage name from Luke Jerdy back to his birth name. Familiar to soap fans for his four-year stint as Jesse Donovan, who fatally collapsed from alcohol poisoning on his wedding day back in 2020, Majid penned an inspiring statement on Instagram yesterday (January 26) which documented his journey to this personal milestone.
EastEnders' Zack Hudson finds a confidante in HIV storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will show Zack Hudson finding a confidante in his ongoing HIV storyline. The chef, who is played by James Farrar, tested positive for the virus last week, but he’s had nobody to confide in following his diagnoses. In scenes set to air next week, Zack...
Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies confirms return of spin-off shows
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has excitingly confirmed that new spin-off shows are in the works. The writer's previous tenure launched both Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures, but the world of Doctor Who has shrunk considerably with a lack of TV companion shows in recent years. The spin-off...
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey teases potential season 2
HBO's post-apocalyptic stunner The Last of Us should return for a second season, as long as fans keep tuning in each week. This belief arrives via Ellie star Bella Ramsey, who was asked by Jack Rafferty on BBC Sounds about the likelihood of a follow-up to this video game adaptation, which also features Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Anna Torv (Mindhunter).
Marvel star Jeremy Renner was 'trying to save nephew' in snowplough accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner was trying to prevent his snowplough from hitting his nephew when he was pulled under during the terrifying accident near his home in Nevada. According to a police report obtained by CNN, Renner had been helping his adult nephew tow his car out of the snow when the incident occurred on New Year's Day. "The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," the report read.
Unwelcome review: Is Derry Girls and Ant-Man stars' goblin horror worth a watch?
We've had to wait a while for Unwelcome (previously called The Little People) which was set to spook us last February before being shifted to October and then its current release date. You'd even be forgiven for not knowing it was finally coming out too with little buzz around. Combined...
