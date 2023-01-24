Motown legend Smokey Robinson is set to return with his first album of all new material in over decade, and he’s left absolutely nothing to the imagination with the title: Gasms. The silk-voiced singer-songwriter teased the LP with a new single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other,” which finds Robinson delivering devoted lines over sultry guitar and snappy production. “I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it’s different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it… which is different from what I’ve ever done before,” Robinson said of the new tune in a statement....

2 HOURS AGO