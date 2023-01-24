Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another LocationBryan DijkhuizenVestal, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
NewsChannel 36
Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
rewind1077.com
Osborne: Tompkins County needs more corrections officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office needs new corrections officers. Sheriff Derek Osborne tells WHCU their staffing levels in the county jail are low. Osborne says a good CO has specific qualities. You can apply to become a corrections officer in Tompkins County here. FULL...
WETM
One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash
One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian …. One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash. Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County. Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County. ‘I love what you love’: Meet the new Elmira 2nd District …. 'I love what...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County urges residents to share NYSEG issues with state
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County officials are encouraging residents to participate in a forum with the State Department of Public Service (DPS) about NYSEG. DPS says NYSEG clients have reported high, inaccurate, or delayed bills and poor customer service. They’re asking people to provide public comment on record about issues they’ve had. Two virtual forums will happen Tuesday, and two in-person forums in Binghamton happen February 8th. Anyone wishing to participate at the virtual forums must pre-register by 12:00 p.m. on January 30th. More detailed information can be found here.
cnycentral.com
NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
wxhc.com
Cortlandville Fire Assists Dryden Ambulance at Cortland Airport
On Tuesday evening, January 24th, the Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to the Cortland County Airport to assist Dryden Ambulance who was on route with a patient who had a severe traumatic injury. The fire department was to set up a landing zone for an incoming helicopter from LifeNet. The...
Smoke pours from Waverly house as crews battle fire
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A house in Waverly was engulfed in flames early Friday afternoon, prompting first responders to close down the street as they fought the blaze. Reports of the fire came into 18 News soon after 12:00 p.m. on January 27, 2023. A reporter on the scene said the whole house was involved, […]
Safety or concern? 50 Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Elmira
ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of its biweekly meeting, the Elmira City Council gathered to discuss the agenda, which includes a controversial topic regarding the public’s safety. Although few residents attended, some questioned the Flock Safety cameras being installed in the city and the concern for residents’ privacy, including 1st District Councilman Nick Grasso. “Elmira […]
Two caught with drugs, driving a stolen vehicle in Oneonta
Two Otsego County residents were arrested earlier this month after they were found driving a stolen vehicle.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca officials consider higher pay for DPW employees
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans are advancing in Ithaca to promote several employees in the Public Works Department. Officials say administrative assistants have seen an increase in workload in recent years. The city aims to change their job titles to bring higher pay. Ithaca’s City Administration Committee approved the...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man charged with possession of stolen property after Walmart foot chase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces charges after leading authorities on a foot chase through Walmart. The Ithaca Police Department was called to the store Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:38 p.m. Employees believed a man was attempting to use stolen credit cards to make purchases. Upon arrival,...
rewind1077.com
Health officials in Ithaca share common animal behaviors this time of year
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – With recent reports of rabid animals in the area, Tompkins County Whole Health wants to inform residents of what to look for. They say raccoons, foxes, and skunks are active in the day this time of year, seeking mates or looking for food, and the behavior alone is not indicative of rabies. Signs of an infected animal include difficulty walking or moving, appearing severely aggressive or unusually tame, and attacking or biting at the air or inanimate objects. Officials say infected animals can shed the virus for several days before appearing sick.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Lia Dove
Lia Dove is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Dove has violated the terms of her probation. Dove was convicted of grand larceny. Dove is 39 years old. Dove has brown hair and blue eyes. Dove is 5’4″tall and weighs 160 pounds. The last known address...
Endwell Blighted Buildings: “Yes, They’re Coming Down!”
A Broome County businessman is moving forward with a redevelopment plan that will start with removing several abandoned structures in Endwell. Tim Connolly is preparing to remove five or six buildings along East Main Street and Scarborough Drive. Connolly wants to demolish the structure to create a "big, wide open...
ithaca.com
Elmira Man Guilty of Manslaughter
District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Jonathan A. Roberts, 32, of Elmira, appeared in Tompkins County Court today and entered a guilty plea to the crime of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. Manslaughter in the Second Degree represents the most serious count of the...
Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
wxhc.com
Suspect Sought After Kinney Drugs Larceny
The City of Cortland Police Department is asking for public assistance after a larceny that occurred at Kinney Drugs on Clinton Ave. in the City of Cortland. The woman (pictured below) allegedly stole items from the store without paying for them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 607-753-3001.
Comments / 1