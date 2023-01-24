Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Call Me Kat confirms 30 Rock star will replace Leslie Jordan's Phil as new baker
Call Me Kat spoilers ahead. Season 3 of Mayim Bialik's Call Me Kat is about to introduce 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer as the filterless baker Gideon. It's been confirmed via TVLine that tomorrow's (January 26) episode, titled 'Call Me Ichabod Evel Knievel', sees Kat hiring the Amish newcomer in the wake of baker Phil's exit, but it soon becomes clear that he might not be everybody's cup of tea.
talentrecap.com
‘BGT’ Kicks Off Auditions With New Judge Bruno Tonioli Pressing The Golden Buzzer
Filming for a brand new series of Britain’s Got Talent is underway and the judges are given a warm welcome as they join hosts Ant & Dec. The newcomer judge of the show who recently left Strictly Come Dancing, Bruno Tonioli already pressed his Golden Buzzer. BGT Kick’s Off...
Watch the 'AGT: All-Stars' Golden Buzzer Winner That Simon Cowell Says Has Magical Powers Like Harry Potter!
It was Heidi Klum’s turn to pick the Golden Buzzer and she hit the button for 13-year-old magician Aidan McCann from Dublin, Ireland.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies confirms return of spin-off shows
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has excitingly confirmed that new spin-off shows are in the works. The writer's previous tenure launched both Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures, but the world of Doctor Who has shrunk considerably with a lack of TV companion shows in recent years. The spin-off...
Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers
Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
talentrecap.com
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast
For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
Maren Morris apologizes to RuPaul's Drag Race queens for country music's treatment of LGBTQ+ community
Country singer Maren Morris shared a heartfelt moment with RuPaul's Drag Race queens after she appeared as a season 15 guest judge. The Grammy winner apologized to the contestants for country music's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in an Untucked clip shared after the Friday episode, where she served as guest judge alongside LGBTQ+ activist Ts Madison.
Inside Beyoncé’s Performance at Atlantis Royal Hotel in Dubai: The Stars, the Sequins, the Set List and the Blue Ivy Duet
Fireworks were bursting and so was the onstage glamour when Beyoncé opened her highly anticipated performance at Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” on Saturday in Dubai. The singer made a vibrant entrance in a bright yellow gown with scale-like details by Atelier Zuhra. The custom dress featured a bustier-style bodice with sheer panels and a skirt that was cut with two side slits at the center. Behind her back, she had on a full-body piece covered in feathers that gave the look a dramatic finish.More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Heidi Klum On ‘America’s Got Talent All-Stars’
During America’s Got Talent All-Stars that aired last night, fans were disappointed in Simon Cowells attitude and criticism for a few musicians. He called them all boring. That Simon, gotta love him right lol. Fans said they didn’t like that if the talent doesn’t have an emotional sob story, they’re not interesting, wow! Ofcourse they dragged him online lol.
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Kevin Clifton shares special detail about moment Stacey Dooley gave birth
Kevin Clifton has shared a sweet detail about the birth of his daughter. The Strictly Come Dancing pro welcomed daughter Minnie with partner Stacey Dooley – but if being the child of two Strictly champions wasn't enough, Minnie had another connection to the top BBC show at her birth.
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice axes skate-off in huge format change for Sunday night's show
Dancing on Ice is set to get a format shake-up for one week only this weekend. While we're used to watching the bottom two couples battle it out before one is eliminated, the show is set to scrap the skate-off altogether. Instead, this weekend's episode will see all the show's...
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married
Watch: Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!. Months after E! News confirmed that she and Taika Waititi had wed, the singer revealed that they are, in fact, married. "Yes," Ora said when her marital status was brought up during her Jan. 27 appearance on Heart Breakfast with...
digitalspy.com
Are Emmerdale's Cathy and Heath Hope related in real life?
Emmerdale spoilers follow. It's a busy time for Bob Hope on Emmerdale this week, as he finds himself playing referee between his children Cathy and Heath. Tuesday night's episode (January 24) saw Cathy lose her temper with her family during a row at the café, which led to her smashing up her brother Heath's guitar as her anger escalated.
digitalspy.com
The Apprentice candidate fired after Brighton challenge flop
The Apprentice season 17, episode 4 spoilers follow. Week four of The Apprentice saw the competitors head to Brighton and Hove, where they had to find nine items important to the area. Items included a Sussex trug, a nautical barometer, a 45 RPM vinyl of the winner of Eurovision in...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Zack Hudson finds a confidante in HIV storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will show Zack Hudson finding a confidante in his ongoing HIV storyline. The chef, who is played by James Farrar, tested positive for the virus last week, but he’s had nobody to confide in following his diagnoses. In scenes set to air next week, Zack...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman to take break from Evelyn role
Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman is set to take a brief break from the soap later this year. The actress has played the role of Evelyn Plummer on the cobbles since 2018, and did take a brief break last year to star in a one-woman play called Rose. A...
digitalspy.com
How to watch Wolf Pack starring Buffy's Sarah Michelle Gellar
Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar is back on the small screen in the new supernatural teen drama Wolf Pack from the creator of Teen Wolf Jeff Davis. Gellar plays arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who is sent to investigate the aftermath of a California wildfire and a group of teenagers who were involved.
digitalspy.com
Adam Lambert says ABC banned him for on-air same-sex kiss after American Idol fame
American Idol breakout star Adam Lambert has alleged that ABC temporarily banned him after a same-sex kiss with another musician on live TV. Performing his debut single 'For Your Entertainment' at the 2009 American Music Awards, the star shared an "impromptu" kiss with one of the musicians in his backing band, at a time when Lambert recalled very little representation and visibility for gay men in his industry.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks reveals death fears for Vicky in 8 huge spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Vicky's life hangs in the balance after high drama on the teens' camping trip. Elsewhere, Tony becomes unsupportive over Maxine's rally, while Mercedes continues to struggle with Bobby's terrible crimes. Here's a full collection of 8 big moments coming up. 1. Tony loses...
