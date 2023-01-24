Fireworks were bursting and so was the onstage glamour when Beyoncé opened her highly anticipated performance at Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” on Saturday in Dubai. The singer made a vibrant entrance in a bright yellow gown with scale-like details by Atelier Zuhra. The custom dress featured a bustier-style bodice with sheer panels and a skirt that was cut with two side slits at the center. Behind her back, she had on a full-body piece covered in feathers that gave the look a dramatic finish.More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits...

6 DAYS AGO