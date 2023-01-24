Read full article on original website
Services for Wendy Eggl
Wendy Eggl, age 45, of McIntosh, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Essentia Health Hospital in Fosston. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27th, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in McIntosh with the Rev. Rene Mehlberg officiating. Interment will be in Asphult Cemetery, rural McIntosh at a later date. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday (27th) at the church. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of McIntosh. Messages of condolence may be shared and live-stream of the service viewed at www.carlinfuneral.com.
Services for Sherman Plante
Sherman Plante, 86, of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Fair Meadow Nursing Home in Fertile, MN. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner Officiating. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at Red Lake Falls, MN.
