Wendy Eggl, age 45, of McIntosh, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Essentia Health Hospital in Fosston. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27th, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in McIntosh with the Rev. Rene Mehlberg officiating. Interment will be in Asphult Cemetery, rural McIntosh at a later date. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday (27th) at the church. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of McIntosh. Messages of condolence may be shared and live-stream of the service viewed at www.carlinfuneral.com.

MCINTOSH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO