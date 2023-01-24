Read full article on original website
Selman sworn in as new Angelina County Sheriff
Buckner Children and Family Services' exchange program began in 1993. It provides hygiene and cleaning products to clients with families in need and runs every 2 months.
Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
Lightning Strike Damages Carthage (TX) Police, Fire Equipment
A recent lightning strike on the old radio tower at the Carthage Police and Fire Department building damaged several thousand dollars’ worth of equipment, city officials told commissioners Monday, PanolaWatchman.com reported. A fire official, giving his quarterly update at the city commission meeting, said the old tower at the...
Newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff turns Facebook comments back on, citing freedom of speech
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August. “Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. […]
Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free
New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact.
Nacogdoches city council appoints fire chief as interim city manager
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council voted unanimously for Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger to fill the role as the interim city manager. The city attorney will be drafting a contract that will include an additional monthly stipend of $3,830. The council also voted unanimously to not proceed with hiring...
STOP Trying to Bring Drugs to Inmates in Anderson County, Texas
It seems like it would be common sense to not try and bring drugs and other contraband into a law enforcement facility. Drugs are illegal, and trying to sneak drugs or other items into a jail facility could end up in some very serious charges. One person is learning that lesson the hard way as the Anderson County, Texas Sheriff’s Office intercepted a suspect vehicle that was intending to bring illegal items to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDJC) Prison Unit.
VIDEO: Kilgore Police looking for alleged gas station burglars
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three persons from in a video of a gas station burglary they released. The video shows three people going through the business at 1710 US Hwy 259 around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 24. In the video one person is seen […]
San Augustine Co deputy charged with Official Oppression
A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who was formerly a Sabine County deputy, has been arrested and charged with one Class A Misdemeanor count of Official Oppression. According to San Augustine County Jail records obtained by Daily News & More in Hemphill, 54-year-old Terry Lynn Fountain surrendered himself...
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
Anderson County deputies seize narcotics, cell phones from vehicle attempting to deliver items to prison
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Anderson County deputies intercepted a car with meth, tobacco, marijuana and 30 cell phones inside that was on its way to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison, officials said in a Facebook post. According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the seizure included over...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes closed on SL 287 in Lufkin after crash
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The northbound lanes of SL 287 at Cedar Grove Road in Lufkin are closed due to a crash, according to TxDOT. “Prepare for delays as this scene clears,” officials said.
Frankston ISD going to 4-day week for 2023-24 school year
Family of slain Lufkin teen speaks about sentencing of JaccBoyWorld gang member. Trina Jackson speaks about the sentences given to D'Corian Haywood, who plead guilty on Friday to the murder of Jackson's little brother, Damarion Glenn.
Crockett employee accused of hiding camera indicted on additional charge
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A year after first being arrested on an allegation he hid a camera in a business bathroom, a Crockett man has been an indicted on an additional charge. A Houston County grand jury has indicted Arturo Rodriguez on two charges of state-jail felony invasive recording. The...
Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said […]
4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses
Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
Family remembers lives of Kilgore firefighters lost in fire training exercise
KILGORE, Texas — Wednesday marks 14 years since a tragic accident took the lives of two Kilgore firemen. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009. Firemen Kyle Perkins and Cory Galloway reportedly fell 83 feet to the ground from the aerial basket of a fire truck during a training exercise on the Kilgore College campus.
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
