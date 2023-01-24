ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

kjzz.com

WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
SANDY, UT
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
UTAH STATE
Silver Alert canceled for 68-year-old woman last seen in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Michele Kershaw was canceled Thursday night. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert was issued for a 68-year-old woman last seen in West Jordan. Officials said Michele Kershaw was last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. possibly near Jordan Landing or 7000...
WEST JORDAN, UT
3 in custody after shots fired forced Taylorsville High School lockdown

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A lockdown protocol was initiated at Taylorsville High School on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, 2023, after police responded to a call of shots fired, authorities stated. The lockdown was issued sometime before 1 p.m., when the Granite School District officially announced classrooms were being locked...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

