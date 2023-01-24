Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
kjzz.com
Basement explosion blows out windows, starts fire in Utah County home
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Crews in Utah County responded to a Lehi home early Friday morning, after an explosion left a smoldering fire at the residence, authorities confirmed. The incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m., Jan. 27, in the area of 300 East and Eagle Crest Drive. According to...
kjzz.com
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
kjzz.com
Body found inside old limestone kiln above Beck Street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Investigators are looking into the death of an unidentified person whose body was located in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. Officials said the investigation began a short time before 11 a.m. Wednesday when they received a call from a person reporting a possible death.
kjzz.com
Changes to city streets may be coming in campaign to reduce traffic crashes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Throughout this winter and into the new year, we have continued to see more Utahns get hit by cars as they walk on our streets. The 2News Investigates team brought some chilling statistics surrounding the reality of who is most likely to get hit, and why the design of our roads may be partly to blame.
kjzz.com
1 killed after vehicle strikes box truck from behind on Mountain View Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead following a crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City. Officials with West Valley City said the crash occurred a short time before 5 p.m. on northbound Mountain View Corridor near 2400 South, just before SR 201. They...
kjzz.com
Silver Alert canceled for 68-year-old woman last seen in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Michele Kershaw was canceled Thursday night. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert was issued for a 68-year-old woman last seen in West Jordan. Officials said Michele Kershaw was last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. possibly near Jordan Landing or 7000...
kjzz.com
Video shows rescue of pilot who crashed small plane near Weber, Rich counties
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A new video released shows a portion of Tuesday night's rescue of a pilot who crashed her small plane near the Weber and Rich County border line. The video obtained was captured from a helmet camera of one of the responding Department of Public Safety (DPS) tactical flight officers.
kjzz.com
Police issue warning as fog limits visibility, roads left slick from overnight snow
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department issued a warning bright and early Wednesday morning: Drivers need to give themselves plenty of time for their morning drive. Overnight snow left a layer of translucent slush on the roadways, which left portions of I-15, I-215, I-80...
kjzz.com
Two arrested on alleged involvement and attempt to cover up Ogden drive-by shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Two individuals are facing several felony offenses on behalf of their alleged involvement in nd attempt to cover up an Ogden shooting that seriously injured three victims. Representatives of the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force said that this investigation began Sunday when officers were dispatched...
kjzz.com
3 in custody after shots fired forced Taylorsville High School lockdown
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A lockdown protocol was initiated at Taylorsville High School on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, 2023, after police responded to a call of shots fired, authorities stated. The lockdown was issued sometime before 1 p.m., when the Granite School District officially announced classrooms were being locked...
kjzz.com
Pilot hospitalized with minor injuries after small plane crash in northern Utah
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A pilot was hospitalized with minor injures after a small plane crashed in northern Utah. A multi-county search and rescue operation began around 7:45 p.m. after reports of the plane crash on Highway 39. Officials with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the pilot, identified...
kjzz.com
PHOTOS: Students stage walkout to protest voucher bill just before Utah Senate approves it
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some, but not all, students at Salt Lake City's East and West high schools staged a walkout on Wednesday in protest of a school voucher bill that has been coasting through the Utah Legislature. A group of about 40 students and teachers at East...
kjzz.com
Utah Senate votes to approve school voucher bill; legislation bound for governor's desk
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Senate voted 20 to 8 Thursday to give final approval to House Bill 215, and the measure will now head to Gov. Spencer Cox's desk. A spokesperson for Cox told KUTV 2News reporter Daniel Woodruff the governor is reviewing the bill language, but he is not planning to veto it.
kjzz.com
New bill: No abortions for rape victims after 18 weeks, 'free emergency contraceptives'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new bill at the state Capitol would end abortions for rape or incest victims at 18 weeks, but also give them free contraceptives for 72 hours after sexual assaults. "In current statute, a woman who has been raped, she does have the ability...
Comments / 0