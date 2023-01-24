Mable Brown, 84, of Sullivan, MO, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Lifecare Center of Sullivan. Mable Frances Davidson was born February 19, 1938 at Rocky Comfort, MO to Olin and Molcie (Antle) Davidson. She grew up and attended school there before going on to attend Southwest Missouri State College (Missouri State University). In 1960, Mable graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Education and she enjoyed a career of teaching Home Economics for the next 25 years. Kermit and Mable met in college, and were united in marriage on October 8, 1960 and to this union two daughters were born: Pamela & Tracey. Most of their early years as a family were spent in the North County in St. Louis where she taught at Fairview Junior High and Hazelwood Junior High. After retirement, Kermit and Mable came back to Sullivan to enjoy a quieter life and make their final home.

SULLIVAN, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO