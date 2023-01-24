Read full article on original website
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fire damages Bridgeton gas station store
A fire damaged part of a Bridgeton gas station store Wednesday afternoon.
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.
One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
Sullivan Independent News
Patricia A. Rodgers
Patricia A. Rodgers, 81, of Sullivan, Missouri passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia Ann Rodgers was born January 7, 1942 to Leslie Tucker and Gladine King. She grew up and attended school in Rolla, Missouri graduating in the class of 1960. While in high school, Pat furthered her education and became a licensed cosmetologist. Shortly after graduating she was united in marriage to Nelson “Harry” Campbell and to this union were blessed with two daughters: Stacy and Lisa. Together they continued raising their family in Sullivan where they owned and operated the House of Beauty. Outside of operating their beauty salon, they especially enjoyed spending time camping at local state parks. Sadly, Harry and Pat were later divorced.
Crews from Columbia-based construction company working around-the-clock at massive Kansas battery plant site
A Columbia construction company is currently doing grading work at the future site of the multi-billion dollar Panasonic Energy EV battery plant in Kansas. The $4-billion factory will be located in De Soto, Kansas, near Lenexa. Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons has been awarded a major contract for site preparation.
Ronald G. Isgriggs
Ronnie Isgriggs, 44, of Sullivan, MO passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Ronald Gene Isgriggs was born July, 11 1978 in St. Louis, MO the son of Lester and Carolyn (Lackey) Isgriggs. He grew up and attended school in Bourbon and loved playing baseball and being involved with Boys Scouts while he was a boy. Ronnie was united in marriage to Andrea Payne on September 5, 1998. They were blessed with two daughters, Abagayle and Nicole.
Cora Christine Ritchie
Cora Christine Ritchie, known as Chris, 77 of Bourbon, MO passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Chris was born on September 26, 1945 in Sacramento, California to Huey Oren and Beulah Christine (Rathbone) Virgen. She attended and graduated from Fox High School in Fox, Oklahoma graduating in 1963. She was the Drum Major for her school band and also twirled the regular Baton and the Fire Baton. Chris furthered her education at East Central College in Union, MO receiving a Degree in Hospitality Management. She maintained a 4.0 and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Chris was employed for many years in various positions including bookkeeping and managing hotels however, being a wife and mom was her most treasured role.
Spire customer hit with $680 gas bill: 'What can I do now?'
A Kansas City man is faced with sticker shock after his gas bill from Spire has jumped more than $200 now.
Vandals smash windows at south St. Louis business
The owners of a sandwich shop in south St. Louis were greeted with broken glass on the sidewalks Thursday.
Police respond head-on collision in parking lot of Pops in Sauget, IL
Police respond to a collision in the parking lot of Pops. There is a heavy police presence here. This is at 1403 Mississippi Ave., right near the Pops in Sauget, IL.
Jerry L. Rohrer
Jerry L. Rohrer, 53, of Saint Clair, Missouri passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023 surrounded by his friends and family at Missouri Baptist Hospital – Saint Louis. Jerry Lee Rohrer was born April 28, 1969 to Glenda Ruble-Denson in Sullivan, MO. He grew up and attended school...
OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year
While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
Hundreds of defective purple street lights being replaced in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of defective street lights are being replaced in Kansas City. Foreman John Bickel from Black and McDonald said his crew had replaced about 500 of the LED street lights along 71 Highway. On Thursday, his crew replaced street lights on 39th Street at the...
Significant traffic changes coming as part of Buck O’Neil Bridge project
Missouri's department of transportation plans to close the southbound lanes of 169 highway, including the Buck O'Neil Bridge on Feb. 6.
Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident
(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
Crash involving dump truck injures 1, shuts down Kansas City highway
One person is critically injured from a crash between a car and dump truck on 71 Highway on Kansas City's downtown loop.
Mable Brown
Mable Brown, 84, of Sullivan, MO, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Lifecare Center of Sullivan. Mable Frances Davidson was born February 19, 1938 at Rocky Comfort, MO to Olin and Molcie (Antle) Davidson. She grew up and attended school there before going on to attend Southwest Missouri State College (Missouri State University). In 1960, Mable graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Education and she enjoyed a career of teaching Home Economics for the next 25 years. Kermit and Mable met in college, and were united in marriage on October 8, 1960 and to this union two daughters were born: Pamela & Tracey. Most of their early years as a family were spent in the North County in St. Louis where she taught at Fairview Junior High and Hazelwood Junior High. After retirement, Kermit and Mable came back to Sullivan to enjoy a quieter life and make their final home.
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
