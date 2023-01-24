ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOLR10 News

2 arrested after narcotics investigation in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. — The Rolla Police Department arrested two people from Rolla following the conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation. According to a press release from the police, Brandon Deluca, 44, and Jessica Inman, 35, were both arrested on January 26. Deluca is facing charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and […]
ROLLA, MO
kjluradio.com

Franklin County man arrested in connection with drug distribution operation

One man is arrested in connection with a drug distribution operation in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says this month, detectives received information that someone was distributing drugs from a home in the 100 block of Rand Street in Washington. One man, Tony Ward, 36, of Washington, was identified as a suspect dealing narcotics from the home and other locations in the county. Ward was spotted at a car wash in Union on Thursday. Deputies say he tried to flee, but was caught and taken into custody. Ward allegedly had a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and 98 suspected fentanyl capsules on him.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident

(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle

Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
BELLE, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Washington Man Arrested n Suspected Drug Dealing Investigation

A Washington man was arrested Jan. 26 as part of an investigation into drug dealing. Tony Ward, 36, was arrested at Poor Boy Car Wash in Union, allegedly in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and 98 capsules of suspected fentanyl. Sheriff Steven Pelton said the investigation with his...
WASHINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

House Springs woman arrested after traffic crash

A House Springs woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Miller Road south of Eagles View Lane on Sunday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports 39-year-old Corrine Argus was driving a 2020 Chevy Malibu north on Miller Road and failed to maintain a single lane and traveled off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries. The accident took place shortly after 1:30 Sunday afternoon. She was later charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Suspended and Revoked.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Bismarck Woman In Serious Car Accident

(St. Francois County) A woman from Bismarck was injured Monday afternoon in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Parkway Drive at Joplin Drive, when a Saturn Vue driven by 36-year-old Elizabeth E. Smith traveled off the right edge of the road and struck a tree. Smith suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
BISMARCK, MO
mymoinfo.com

De Soto man arrested after allegedly breaking into home south of Festus

(Festus) A De Soto man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home south of Festus, damaging the inside of the residence before getting into a scuffle with sheriff’s deputies. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says deputies responded to the home break in on January 20th...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two injured in Highway 67 and Flucom Road accident

Two people were injured in a traffic accident on Highway 67 at Flucom Road on Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Richard Gilchrist of Festus was driving a 2000 Nissan Maxima and was making a left turn onto Flucom from 67 and pulled into the path of a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Kaleena Torkey of Mineral Point. Gilchrist and a passenger in Torkey’s vehicle, 34-year-old Craig Torkey, were both taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 4:45 Friday afternoon.
FESTUS, MO
San Herald

Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escaped

The police pursuit has ended after four notorious criminals were apprehended after the jailbreak, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Missouri reported on Saturday. Michael Wilkins, one of the five inmates, was apprehended near Poplar Bluff on Friday, 70 miles south of the Farmington detention facility from which they made their escape.
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX 2

Fire causes major traffic backups on I-64 near Ladue

LADUE, Mo. — Eastbound I-64 was closed past McKnight for a vehicle fire. Heavy smoke was rising from the scene. First responders have been able to put out the fire. There appear to be injuries in this fire. The fire broke out on one of St. Louis’ busiest commuter routes. Delaying traffic for over an […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

