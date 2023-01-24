Read full article on original website
2 arrested after narcotics investigation in Rolla
ROLLA, Mo. — The Rolla Police Department arrested two people from Rolla following the conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation. According to a press release from the police, Brandon Deluca, 44, and Jessica Inman, 35, were both arrested on January 26. Deluca is facing charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and […]
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man arrested in connection with drug distribution operation
One man is arrested in connection with a drug distribution operation in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says this month, detectives received information that someone was distributing drugs from a home in the 100 block of Rand Street in Washington. One man, Tony Ward, 36, of Washington, was identified as a suspect dealing narcotics from the home and other locations in the county. Ward was spotted at a car wash in Union on Thursday. Deputies say he tried to flee, but was caught and taken into custody. Ward allegedly had a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and 98 suspected fentanyl capsules on him.
KMOV
Thousands of doses of fentanyl, other drugs reported missing from local hospital
FENTON (KMOV) - A local hospital claimed it cannot find thousands of doses of fentanyl and other controlled drugs meant for patients. Fentanyl is a drug that’s caused many overdose deaths. But it’s also used in hospitals, very effectively and safely, for sick patients to relieve pain. Now,...
mymoinfo.com
Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident
(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
kjluradio.com
Crawford County teen seriously injured in rollover crash south of Steelville
A Crawford County teen is seriously injured in a rollover crash about six miles south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cole Barton, 18, of Steelville, was driving on Highway 19 Monday morning when he failed to negotiate a curve. Troopers say Barton overcorrected, overturned, and was thrown from the vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle
Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
Police respond head-on collision in parking lot of Pops in Sauget, IL
Police respond to a collision in the parking lot of Pops. There is a heavy police presence here. This is at 1403 Mississippi Ave., right near the Pops in Sauget, IL.
UPDATE: Chesterfield teen found safe after disappearance
Police in Chesterfield are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Sullivan Independent News
Washington Man Arrested n Suspected Drug Dealing Investigation
A Washington man was arrested Jan. 26 as part of an investigation into drug dealing. Tony Ward, 36, was arrested at Poor Boy Car Wash in Union, allegedly in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and 98 capsules of suspected fentanyl. Sheriff Steven Pelton said the investigation with his...
krcgtv.com
Department of Conservation confirms mountain lion was hit by car in Franklin County
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Franklin County on Monday. In a Facebook post, the department said that a driver hit the mountain lion at the intersection of Highway T and Old Highway 100, just north of Villa Ridge. The animal was reportedly injured...
mymoinfo.com
House Springs woman arrested after traffic crash
A House Springs woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Miller Road south of Eagles View Lane on Sunday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports 39-year-old Corrine Argus was driving a 2020 Chevy Malibu north on Miller Road and failed to maintain a single lane and traveled off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries. The accident took place shortly after 1:30 Sunday afternoon. She was later charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Suspended and Revoked.
Possible carjacking attempt leaves woman shot, critically injured Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries early Wednesday after what police said could have been an attempted carjacking in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight Wednesday in the 5000 block of Gravois Avenue.
KSDK
Driver involved in single-car crash Monday in north St. Louis identified by police
The driver was identified by police Tuesday as William Brown III, 20, of Castle Point. It is unknown at this time what led up to the first attempt to stop the car.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
mymoinfo.com
Bismarck Woman In Serious Car Accident
(St. Francois County) A woman from Bismarck was injured Monday afternoon in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Parkway Drive at Joplin Drive, when a Saturn Vue driven by 36-year-old Elizabeth E. Smith traveled off the right edge of the road and struck a tree. Smith suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
De Soto man arrested after allegedly breaking into home south of Festus
(Festus) A De Soto man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home south of Festus, damaging the inside of the residence before getting into a scuffle with sheriff’s deputies. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says deputies responded to the home break in on January 20th...
mymoinfo.com
Two injured in Highway 67 and Flucom Road accident
Two people were injured in a traffic accident on Highway 67 at Flucom Road on Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Richard Gilchrist of Festus was driving a 2000 Nissan Maxima and was making a left turn onto Flucom from 67 and pulled into the path of a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Kaleena Torkey of Mineral Point. Gilchrist and a passenger in Torkey’s vehicle, 34-year-old Craig Torkey, were both taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 4:45 Friday afternoon.
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escaped
The police pursuit has ended after four notorious criminals were apprehended after the jailbreak, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Missouri reported on Saturday. Michael Wilkins, one of the five inmates, was apprehended near Poplar Bluff on Friday, 70 miles south of the Farmington detention facility from which they made their escape.
Fire causes major traffic backups on I-64 near Ladue
LADUE, Mo. — Eastbound I-64 was closed past McKnight for a vehicle fire. Heavy smoke was rising from the scene. First responders have been able to put out the fire. There appear to be injuries in this fire. The fire broke out on one of St. Louis’ busiest commuter routes. Delaying traffic for over an […]
KMOV
2 killed within an hour in south St. Louis Tuesday; 1 man in custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within an hour Tuesday in south St. Louis. One suspect was in custody as of Wednesday. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Minnesota after a man was shot in the...
