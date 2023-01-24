ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year

While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Developer plans laundromat, strip mall in Washington

Groundwork has started on a new strip mall in Washington. The building will be home to a second laundromat in town and three other businesses. Located at 900 Don Avenue, which is a stub street located behind Casey’s General Store gas station in Washington, the four-unit commercial building is being developed by Scott Schuh, owner of Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. He plans to build another 2,500-square-foot unattended laundromat there and open the other 1,500 square foot spaces for retail stores or restaurants.
WASHINGTON, MO
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg

Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Cora Christine Ritchie

Cora Christine Ritchie, known as Chris, 77 of Bourbon, MO passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Chris was born on September 26, 1945 in Sacramento, California to Huey Oren and Beulah Christine (Rathbone) Virgen. She attended and graduated from Fox High School in Fox, Oklahoma graduating in 1963. She was the Drum Major for her school band and also twirled the regular Baton and the Fire Baton. Chris furthered her education at East Central College in Union, MO receiving a Degree in Hospitality Management. She maintained a 4.0 and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Chris was employed for many years in various positions including bookkeeping and managing hotels however, being a wife and mom was her most treasured role.
BOURBON, MO
kfmo.com

Parkland Residents Injured in Crash

(Jefferson County, MO) A Mineral Point woman, 75 year old Rita Flores, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two vehicle wreck in Jefferson County that happened at 4:10 Thursday afternoon. Highway Patrol Troopers say a car driven by 25 year old Lacey A. Snow, of Park Hills was traveling in the left turn lane from northbound Highway 141 to southbound Highway 21. A vehicle driven by 17 year old minor juvenile from High Ridge, was traveling in the left lane on northbound 141, approaching Snow's car. The crash occurred when Snow changed lanes to the right directly into the path of the teen's vehicle and the two collided. The juvenile driver was not injured however Snow received minor injuries. Flores was a passenger in Snow's car, and Snow, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Mountain Lion struck in Franklin County, Mo.

Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. A look at new business and events in the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Patricia A. Rodgers

Patricia A. Rodgers, 81, of Sullivan, Missouri passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia Ann Rodgers was born January 7, 1942 to Leslie Tucker and Gladine King. She grew up and attended school in Rolla, Missouri graduating in the class of 1960. While in high school, Pat furthered her education and became a licensed cosmetologist. Shortly after graduating she was united in marriage to Nelson “Harry” Campbell and to this union were blessed with two daughters: Stacy and Lisa. Together they continued raising their family in Sullivan where they owned and operated the House of Beauty. Outside of operating their beauty salon, they especially enjoyed spending time camping at local state parks. Sadly, Harry and Pat were later divorced.
SULLIVAN, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Jerry L. Rohrer

Jerry L. Rohrer, 53, of Saint Clair, Missouri passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023 surrounded by his friends and family at Missouri Baptist Hospital – Saint Louis. Jerry Lee Rohrer was born April 28, 1969 to Glenda Ruble-Denson in Sullivan, MO. He grew up and attended school...
SAINT CLAIR, MO
5 On Your Side

New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County

BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

