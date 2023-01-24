Patricia A. Rodgers, 81, of Sullivan, Missouri passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia Ann Rodgers was born January 7, 1942 to Leslie Tucker and Gladine King. She grew up and attended school in Rolla, Missouri graduating in the class of 1960. While in high school, Pat furthered her education and became a licensed cosmetologist. Shortly after graduating she was united in marriage to Nelson “Harry” Campbell and to this union were blessed with two daughters: Stacy and Lisa. Together they continued raising their family in Sullivan where they owned and operated the House of Beauty. Outside of operating their beauty salon, they especially enjoyed spending time camping at local state parks. Sadly, Harry and Pat were later divorced.

