MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year
While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
This week’s wet and heavy snowfall resulted in thousands of power outages in areas south of St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
$75M luxury apartment complex already under construction will expand with $13.5M mixed-use project
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A local developer is expanding a $75 million apartment complex project that's already under construction by adding a $13.5 million mixed-use building. Chesterfield-based developer Mia Rose Holdings, founded by Tom Kaiman, will add on to The Prairie luxury apartment complex in Dardenne Prairie, in...
Farmington got several inches of snow overnight. Some residents woke up to a large amount of snow Wednesday morning.
Washington Missourian
Developer plans laundromat, strip mall in Washington
Groundwork has started on a new strip mall in Washington. The building will be home to a second laundromat in town and three other businesses. Located at 900 Don Avenue, which is a stub street located behind Casey’s General Store gas station in Washington, the four-unit commercial building is being developed by Scott Schuh, owner of Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. He plans to build another 2,500-square-foot unattended laundromat there and open the other 1,500 square foot spaces for retail stores or restaurants.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
Sullivan Independent News
Cora Christine Ritchie
Cora Christine Ritchie, known as Chris, 77 of Bourbon, MO passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Chris was born on September 26, 1945 in Sacramento, California to Huey Oren and Beulah Christine (Rathbone) Virgen. She attended and graduated from Fox High School in Fox, Oklahoma graduating in 1963. She was the Drum Major for her school band and also twirled the regular Baton and the Fire Baton. Chris furthered her education at East Central College in Union, MO receiving a Degree in Hospitality Management. She maintained a 4.0 and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Chris was employed for many years in various positions including bookkeeping and managing hotels however, being a wife and mom was her most treasured role.
Fire damages Bridgeton gas station store
A fire damaged part of a Bridgeton gas station store Wednesday afternoon.
kfmo.com
Parkland Residents Injured in Crash
(Jefferson County, MO) A Mineral Point woman, 75 year old Rita Flores, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two vehicle wreck in Jefferson County that happened at 4:10 Thursday afternoon. Highway Patrol Troopers say a car driven by 25 year old Lacey A. Snow, of Park Hills was traveling in the left turn lane from northbound Highway 141 to southbound Highway 21. A vehicle driven by 17 year old minor juvenile from High Ridge, was traveling in the left lane on northbound 141, approaching Snow's car. The crash occurred when Snow changed lanes to the right directly into the path of the teen's vehicle and the two collided. The juvenile driver was not injured however Snow received minor injuries. Flores was a passenger in Snow's car, and Snow, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
KFVS12
Mountain Lion struck in Franklin County, Mo.
Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. A look at new business and events in the...
kttn.com
Owner of construction company in Missouri pleads guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud
The former owner and chief operating officer of a Clayton, Missouri construction company on Wednesday admitted committing fraud to sidestep St. Louis, Missouri requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to...
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
Sullivan Independent News
Patricia A. Rodgers
Patricia A. Rodgers, 81, of Sullivan, Missouri passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia Ann Rodgers was born January 7, 1942 to Leslie Tucker and Gladine King. She grew up and attended school in Rolla, Missouri graduating in the class of 1960. While in high school, Pat furthered her education and became a licensed cosmetologist. Shortly after graduating she was united in marriage to Nelson “Harry” Campbell and to this union were blessed with two daughters: Stacy and Lisa. Together they continued raising their family in Sullivan where they owned and operated the House of Beauty. Outside of operating their beauty salon, they especially enjoyed spending time camping at local state parks. Sadly, Harry and Pat were later divorced.
Sullivan Independent News
Jerry L. Rohrer
Jerry L. Rohrer, 53, of Saint Clair, Missouri passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023 surrounded by his friends and family at Missouri Baptist Hospital – Saint Louis. Jerry Lee Rohrer was born April 28, 1969 to Glenda Ruble-Denson in Sullivan, MO. He grew up and attended school...
New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County
BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
KSDK
Counties across the state saw some heavy snowfall Wednesday. Farmington received up to 10 inches of snow.
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
