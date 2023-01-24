ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thededicatedhouse.com

Rubber (EPDM) Flat Roofs and the Benefits to Consider

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Many homeowners have never heard of rubber being used as a roofing material, let alone being considered a viable option for their home. However, rubber’s versatility gives it an edge over other roofing materials. So, when you plan to replace your roof, consider rubber. When...
heckhome.com

Understanding Ceiling Water Damage

Water damage can happen to any home. The leading cause of water damage in the house is roof or ceiling leaks. Knowing how to spot ceiling water damage and what steps to take to restore it can help prevent further damage and costly repairs. Ceiling water damage typically occurs when a leak in the roof, plumbing, or other areas of your home allows water to seep through and saturate the drywall, plaster, paint, and insulation underneath. Here are ten tell-tale signs that your roof is plagued by ceiling water damage.

