963thebuzzer.com
Health officials in Ithaca share common animal behaviors this time of year
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – With recent reports of rabid animals in the area, Tompkins County Whole Health wants to inform residents of what to look for. They say raccoons, foxes, and skunks are active in the day this time of year, seeking mates or looking for food, and the behavior alone is not indicative of rabies. Signs of an infected animal include difficulty walking or moving, appearing severely aggressive or unusually tame, and attacking or biting at the air or inanimate objects. Officials say infected animals can shed the virus for several days before appearing sick.
963thebuzzer.com
Ithaca Youth Bureau looking for volunteers for mentor program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Volunteers are needed in Tompkins County. The Ithaca Youth Bureau is urgently looking for mentors for its Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ithaca and Tompkins County program. Learn more if you’re interested in helping the younger generation reach their full potential.
963thebuzzer.com
Officials in Ithaca seek public input on Cass Park Capital Plan
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials in the City of Ithaca are seeking public input on plans for Cass Park. A draft capital plan to figure out what is needed over the next decade to repair, maintain, and enhance the park has been completed by the City’s Engineering Office and their consultants. A wide range of improvements made the report including new bathrooms, drainage, field enhancement, and new lighting systems. The city hopes people will review the draft plan and provide input on its findings. They’re interested in whether or not the planned improvements are what’s needed most, whether or not they’re in the right order on the right timeline, and if they missed anything.
963thebuzzer.com
Ithaca man sentenced to 26 years in U.S. District Court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is sentenced in United States District Court. 32-year-old Remanu Phillips will serve 26 years and 8 months in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to producing two videos of himself sexually abusing a child on two separate days in June of 2019. Phillips further admitted to transferring the videos from his phone to a desktop computer, where they were recovered by law enforcement. Phillips will also serve a 30-year term of supervised release when he gets out of prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
963thebuzzer.com
Elmira man pleads guilty to manslaughter, other crimes in Tompkins County Court
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man pleads guilty in Tompkins County Court to crimes resulting in another man’s death. District Attorney Matthew Van Houten made the announcement today. As part of his plea, 32-year-old Jonathon Roberts admitted to operating a motor vehicle in an impaired condition in the early morning hours of March 19, 2022, in the Town of Newfield, causing the death of 49-year-old Joseph Arguello, of New Mexico.
963thebuzzer.com
Ithaca man charged with possession of stolen property after Walmart foot chase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces charges after leading authorities on a foot chase through Walmart. The Ithaca Police Department was called to the store Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:38 p.m. Employees believed a man was attempting to use stolen credit cards to make purchases. Upon arrival,...
