Chavis appointed to the Lumbee Guaranty Bank board of directors
Moore Teacher Write-Ups: Tracy Corbett
Tracy Corbett began her teaching career at the Episcopal Day School. Having worked in the computer field and wanting to stop traveling, it seemed like a good fit. Years later, it’s still a good fit as she continues to teach and lead the Southern Pines school’s computer department.
Magnolia Inn to reopen after full renovation
For more than 125 years, The Magnolia Inn has stood sentinel overlooking the Village of Pinehurst. After a year-long renovation that completely remodeled its guest rooms and interior, The Magnolia will again begin greeting guests on Feb. 7. The Magnolia is the second-oldest hotel in the village, behind only The...
Hey, job seekers: Many tech firms in Triangle are hiring – here are skills they want
RALEIGH – In the Triangle, employers are still seeking technology workers with all but one company tracked by the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report hiring for at least one opening as of Monday morning. What are the skills most needed?. A new report from the North Carolina Technology Association, NC...
Village council reflects on power outage, park progress
On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Village of Whispering Pines hosted a council meeting to discuss past and future operations of Whispering Pines. Two of the main topics on the session’s agenda focused on a review of the village’s actions taken during December’s power grid attack that resulted in a power outage and updates on the work in progress that is Hardee Lane Park. The meeting occurred at 2 p.m. and was livestreamed online to allow viewers to join in remotely.
Secretary spends time smiling, serving others
Fayetteville duo lift up Sandhills residents through free haircuts
Cut My City transformed a school bus into a mobile barbershop last year and it has become a major vehicle to help more clients and mentor younger barbers.
Center for Safer Schools opens training facility at Samarcand
North Carolina is the first in the nation to have a realistic terrorist training center focused on safer schools, according to Rep. John Torbett. The training center aims to provide safer learning environments for North Carolina K-12 schools. It is named the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools (CFSS) and is located at Samarcand Training Academy in Jackson Springs. CFSS opened its temporary training facility on Jan. 24.
Pinehurst Council considering alternatives to traffic circle reconstruction
The Pinehurst Village Council met Tuesday afternoon. One topic of discussion was revisions to the Pinehurst traffic circle. The circle was designed in 1956. It is a 600-foot circle with a 30-mph speed limit. It was considered state-of-the-art transportation engineering at the time, but engineering practices and travel flow designs have undergone drastic changes. Traffic through the circle has grown consistently over the last few years, and that trend is expected to continue to grow.
In North Carolina, many families face a grim reality: Food insecurity. Here is a local solution
CHARLOTTE, NC. - In North Carolina, food insecurity is a major issue facing many families. Though the state may have a reputation for its abundance of fresh and delicious cuisine, the harsh reality is that thousands of individuals go hungry every day.
C-STEP provides community college students pathway to UNC-Chapel Hill admission
Fayetteville Technical Community College works diligently to ensure that students receive a top education that will prepare them for their future endeavors. With programs like the Carolina Student Transfer Excellence Program, or C-STEP, students can get one-on-one educational support to help with their success on campus and prepare them for their academic journey at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Pik N Pig to open on Feb. 18
After being closed for almost two years after a fire destroyed a favorite Carthage BBQ restaurant, the Pik N Pig has an opening target date of Feb. 18. At a private Friday lunch held in the newly constructed building, owner Ashley Sheppard and his wife Tiffani thanked everyone from firefighters to contractors that had a hand in taking the business from the fire to where they are now.
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
Fayetteville City Council to hold public hearing for proposed new restrictions on halfway houses
The City Council is considering new restrictions that would limit the number of people permitted to live in a halfway house, depending on its proximity to single-family and multifamily housing.
Obituary for Ronald Neil McCracken
Ronald “Ron” Neil McCracken, 76, of Hamlet, NC, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. Ron was born May 15, 1946 in New London, CT to the late Lawrence Neil McCracken and the late Clara Agnes Church McCracken. He is...
Fayetteville's Black community calls for change in police culture in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
With another Black man killed by police officers making headlines across the country, Fayetteville leaders are speaking up about changes that need to happen immediately.
Fayetteville treatment center sees increase of opioid addicts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More North Carolinians are dying from opioid overdoses than just four years ago. Experts say a lot of people in recovery relapsed at the start of the pandemic. Treatment centers are working to manage the opioid epidemic. “I have spoken with a lot of the...
BPAC presents ‘Confessions of a Former Bully’
Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s professional touring company stops at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center this Sunday, Jan. 29, to perform “Confessions of a Former Bully,” a live stage adaptation of Trudy Ludwig’s bestselling children’s book. Curtain time for the hour-long show is 3 p.m. It’s...
Robeson County worst for crashes in NC
OBITUARY: Anthony Todd Parker
ELLERBE — Anthony Todd Parker, 22, of Ellerbe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born March 28, 2000, in Orlando, Florida, son of Phyllis Parker. Anthony worked as warehouse manager with Vista Products in Hamlet. He attended Timbers Crossing Church. He...
