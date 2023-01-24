On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Village of Whispering Pines hosted a council meeting to discuss past and future operations of Whispering Pines. Two of the main topics on the session’s agenda focused on a review of the village’s actions taken during December’s power grid attack that resulted in a power outage and updates on the work in progress that is Hardee Lane Park. The meeting occurred at 2 p.m. and was livestreamed online to allow viewers to join in remotely.

WHISPERING PINES, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO