Maybourne Hotel Group, operator of London’s most legendary and prestigious hotels Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Berkeley, announces a new addition to the group with the opening of The Emory, its fourth hotel in the capital. The Emory, a modern architectural masterpiece designed by the late Richard Rogers and Ivan Harbour of architectural firm RSHP, will be located on Knightsbridge and is set to open Winter 2023. This will be the group’s sixth hotel, including its two international properties The Maybourne Beverly Hills and The Maybourne Riviera.

1 DAY AGO