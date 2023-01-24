Read full article on original website
Related
Hotel Interactive Network
Maestro Examines What Independent Hoteliers Want from their PMS in 2023
Maestro PMS, the hospitality industry’s most trusted and proven provider of cloud and on-premises Web and Mobile property-management systems, is entering the new year with a fresh perspective on what hoteliers want from their mission-critical property systems. Coming off the heels of its Annual User Conference, Maestro team members spoke to customers to gain insight into their wants, needs, likes and dislikes related to training, operations optimization, product features/functionality, deployment flexibility and the role of the PMS to help them maintain close relationships with guests.
Hotel Interactive Network
Sale of Three Independent Hotels in New England Closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of a portfolio of three recently renovated independent leisure hotels totaling 169 keys in high-barrier, drive-to New England markets. JLL represented the seller, Wardman Group, in the sale. The portfolio was offered unencumbered by brand and...
Hotel Interactive Network
Maybourne Hotel Group Announces The Emory for Winter 2023
Maybourne Hotel Group, operator of London’s most legendary and prestigious hotels Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Berkeley, announces a new addition to the group with the opening of The Emory, its fourth hotel in the capital. The Emory, a modern architectural masterpiece designed by the late Richard Rogers and Ivan Harbour of architectural firm RSHP, will be located on Knightsbridge and is set to open Winter 2023. This will be the group’s sixth hotel, including its two international properties The Maybourne Beverly Hills and The Maybourne Riviera.
Hotel Interactive Network
JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa Announces New General Manager
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa is pleased to welcome Leo Percopo to the role of Area General Manager at the 453-room landmark resort set on 125 acres of Sonoran Desert terrain in affluent Paradise Valley, Ariz. With his role of Area General Manager, Percopo will oversee this resort along with the rest of the full service, managed Marriott hotels in Arizona.
Hotel Interactive Network
Amir Nematipour Appointed Director of Food And Beverage at Four Seasons Resort Lanai
Amir Nematipour has been named Food & Beverage Director of Four Seasons Resort Lanai, overseeing all food and beverage operations for the Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond Hawaiian resort. Nematipour was recently promoted to the role from his position of Executive Chef at the oceanfront property. Prior to...
