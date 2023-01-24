Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
usustatesman.com
Campus Recreation provides self- defense classes for the community
Have you found yourself in a situation when you felt unsafe and wished you knew how to defend yourself?. Utah State University offers self-defense classes meant to help those who seek skills to protect themselves. Katie Burns, the associate director of campus recreation, teaches and organizes these classes alongside Amanda...
usustatesman.com
USU Gymnastics: Ags respond ‘well’ in Spectrum Magic meet with BYU
LOGAN — After a tough meet last week at Southern Utah where Utah State Gymnastics finished with a 193.425, the Aggies rebounded and scored a 195.900 in their loss to Brigham Young, who scored a 196.650, on Friday night. “We had a rough week last weekend and I think...
usustatesman.com
USU WBB: Aggies struggle to score on Cowgirls in second half, lose third in a row
LOGAN — After a dominant first half, Utah State Women’s Basketball fell to the Wyoming Cowgirls in a hard-fought battle at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 64-52 on Thursday night. The Aggies led by as many as 18, but couldn’t hold off the Cowgirls in the second half....
usustatesman.com
USU MBB: Seiko, SDSU sink Aggies
SAN DIEGO — Utah State Men’s basketball dropped their third consecutive conference road game falling to San Diego State 85-75, moving the Aggies to 5-3 in conference play and 16-5 on the season. As they have grown to expect in conference road games this season, the Aggies were...
Comments / 0