Logan, UT

usustatesman.com

Campus Recreation provides self- defense classes for the community

Have you found yourself in a situation when you felt unsafe and wished you knew how to defend yourself?. Utah State University offers self-defense classes meant to help those who seek skills to protect themselves. Katie Burns, the associate director of campus recreation, teaches and organizes these classes alongside Amanda...
USU Gymnastics: Ags respond ‘well’ in Spectrum Magic meet with BYU

LOGAN — After a tough meet last week at Southern Utah where Utah State Gymnastics finished with a 193.425, the Aggies rebounded and scored a 195.900 in their loss to Brigham Young, who scored a 196.650, on Friday night. “We had a rough week last weekend and I think...
USU MBB: Seiko, SDSU sink Aggies

SAN DIEGO — Utah State Men’s basketball dropped their third consecutive conference road game falling to San Diego State 85-75, moving the Aggies to 5-3 in conference play and 16-5 on the season. As they have grown to expect in conference road games this season, the Aggies were...
