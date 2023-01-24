Dominik is looking to win the Royal Rumble and he’s enlisted Rhea Ripley to help train him for the Royal Rumble. Though Rhea has never won a Rumble match, he has been in quite a few and has even been in the final two in the past. WWE has uploaded a video of the training session, including Dominik having his “Mami” answer questions for him. Could the teachings of Rhea Ripley help Dominik win the Royal Rumble this weekend? I guess we will see this Saturday! You can check out the video below.

1 DAY AGO