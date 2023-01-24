Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Backstage At RAW 30 Over “The Man” Feud
Ric Flair apologizes to The Man. Flair opened up about apologizing to Becky Lynch over the heat between them and meeting her husband Seth Rollins backstage on RAW XXX. He spoke about this during the latest episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast. “It started out with...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Says The WWE Locker Room Is Happy To See Stephanie McMahon Take Some Time For Herself
While speaking to Nick Talbot of the San Antonio Express, Kevin Owens commented on Stephanie’s resignation as Co-CEO. Owens had nothing but words of praise for Stephanie during her tenure in WWE management. He also spoke for the people backstage when he said that he is pleased to hear that the former Co-CEO has taken out time to focus on herself.
bodyslam.net
LA Knight Doesn’t Think His Voice Sounds Like The Rock’s
LA Knight is regarded as one of the best promo workers in WWE right now and there is a good reason for that. In fact, LA Knight has managed to win over many thanks to his promos. While speaking with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, LA Knight talked about his...
bodyslam.net
Rey Mysterio Gets His Revenge On Karrion Kross
For weeks and weeks on Smackdown, Scarlett and Karrion Kross have been tormenting Tey Mysterio every chance he gets. From mental games to viciously attacking the legend himself, Rey can’t catch a break. But tonight, they finally stepped face to face, one on one in a match and Rey Mysterio extracted his revenge when he picked up the win via roll-up. But, something tells me this is far from over and Kross will target Rey tomorrow night at the Royal Rumble.
bodyslam.net
Dan Lambert Doesn’t Know Who RJ City Is
Ethan Page was the latest guest on RJ City’s Hey!(EW) YouTube show. During the interview, RJ asked Ethan if he still talks to his former manager, Dan Lambert. Ethan said yes, to which RJ told him to text him right at that moment. So, Ethan took a selfie with RJ and sent it to Dan, in which he later responded “who is that?” You can see the hilarious moment and the rest of the interview below.
bodyslam.net
Wrestlers React To Jay Briscoe Tribute Video
AEW aired a tribute video for Jay Briscoe on AEW Dynamite. Following this, they posted the video to social media and wrestlers from all different companies sent their love to Jay Briscoe. Everyone loved Jay Briscoe. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you...
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley Trains Dominik Mysterio For The Royal Rumble
Dominik is looking to win the Royal Rumble and he’s enlisted Rhea Ripley to help train him for the Royal Rumble. Though Rhea has never won a Rumble match, he has been in quite a few and has even been in the final two in the past. WWE has uploaded a video of the training session, including Dominik having his “Mami” answer questions for him. Could the teachings of Rhea Ripley help Dominik win the Royal Rumble this weekend? I guess we will see this Saturday! You can check out the video below.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: WWE Reveals Top 10 NXT Moments – 1/24/23
NXT’s top 10 for the week is in. WWE NXT went down Tuesday, January 24th and heavily featured a lot of the women’s roster. Now, WWE has posted the Top 10 Moments of this weeks NXT episode and featured Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez and many more. What’s number one? Check out the list below!
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Believes Uncle Howdy Is More Than A Creepy Guy In The Shadows
Bray Wyatt talks the influence of Uncle Howdy. For weeks and weeks, Uncle Howdy has been encountering Bray Wyatt on various occasions on SmackDown, while spreading his demonic intentions over Alexa Bliss on RAW. Wyatt recently revealed in-depth details about Uncle Howdy during an interview with Out of Character with Ryan Satin.
bodyslam.net
WWE Releases Full 2021 Royal Rumble Match
With the 2023 Royal Rumble only a day away, WWE has been hyping up the event as much as they can. They’ve even released full length Royal Rumble matches on their YouTube channel and the latest one is the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble which took place in the Thunder Dome and was won by the Rated R SuperStar, Edge. Revisit the match below to get ready for Saturday’s event!
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Card Revealed For 1/27/23
AEW Rampage is heating up. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the card for this Friday’s AEW Rampage was revealed. After Wheeler YUTA made a challenge to Adam Page, that match has become official. Plus, a women’s title eliminator is set and Powerhouse Hobbs is in action. AEW Rampage 1/27/23:
bodyslam.net
Jay Briscoe’s Homophobic Tweets Not Only Reason For Warner’s Ban Of The Briscoes
For many wrestling fans, The Briscoes controversy centres around homophobic tweets sent by Jay Briscoe in the past. However, it appears that may not be the only reason Warner Media would ban the iconic ROH tag team from AEW programming. As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the homophobic social...
bodyslam.net
Adam Cole Teases Return At AEW Revolution
Tonight on AEW Dynamite a video package aired showing Adam Cole right before his AEW return last week. He spoke about how excited he was to hear the roar of the crowd again and says he will be back in the ring soon. The video then shows a shot of Adam Cole staring at a AEW Revolution banner, teasing that he may return to in-ring action in five weeks at the pay-per-view event. But, who could his opponent be?
bodyslam.net
Charlotte Flair Requested Entrance Music Change Before Her Return
Charlotte wanted to return with flair. The 14-time World champion returned to the tune of new entrance music. Charlotte Flair asked for the change before her return and felt the time was right to embrace a new theme song, despite warning the WWE officials that she was not okay with change.
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Officially Enters The Royal Rumble
Tonight on SmackDown, RAW’s Austin Theory made an appearance to talk about tomorrow nights Royal Rumble Match. He was interrupted by New Day, and the Miz quickly after. Of course, everyone has their eyes set on winning the Royal Rumble. Then, Bobby Lashley made his way out to the ring and a big brawl broke out between everyone in the ring, which ended with Bobby Lashley standing tall. Suddenly, Brock Lesnar jumped the barricade and attacked Lashley. It was then revealed that Brock Lesnar is officially entered into the Royal Rumble match.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Pulls In Over A Million Viewers
This week’s AEW Dynamite numbers are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 25 drew 1,003,000 viewers. This number is up from the 969,000 viewers the show posted on January 18, and the show’s first time cracking a million viewers since October 5, 2022. Wednesday’s episode scored a 0.32 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, up from last Wednesday’s 0.31 demo rating.
bodyslam.net
WWE ‘This Is Awesome’ Returns On 1/27/23
WWE has many original shows on Peacock and one of those is ‘This Is Awesome’, a show that looks back at great moments for specific events. Now, the show is returning for the season premier this Friday, January 27th with an episode dedicated to the most awesome Royal Rumble moments. You can check out the trailer for the show below.
bodyslam.net
Triple H Discusses Austin Theory’s Star Potential
Austin Theory won the United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series and has been on a roll since his huge win. In fact, his stock only continues to rise with every passing week. While speaking during an interview with ESPN, Triple H was asked about Austin Theory’s status in WWE....
bodyslam.net
WATCH: WWE Shows Off The Royal Rumble Intro
The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is ready to go down tonight at 8/7c. Ahead of the event, WWE has enlisted the help of their musical guest Hardy, who also composed the theme song for the show, to hype up the fans for an epic Royal Rumble intro. Who’s winning the Rumble matches and headed to WrestleMania? What will happen in the Pitch Black Match? Will Roman Reigns retain? We will find out tonight! You can check out the intro to get you ready for the show below!
bodyslam.net
WWE Releases Royal Rumble Funniest Moments Compilation
Royal Rumble season is upon us. The Royal Rumble is a time for excitement. From big surprises to WrestleMania main eventers being revealed. But, the Royal Rumble produces some funny moments as well. From fast eliminations to R-Truth being R-Truth, you can check out the funniest Royal Rumble moments below!
Comments / 0