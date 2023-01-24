Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond
The stock market may not be giving investors the mouth-watering returns of years past right now, but companies with strong underlying businesses are still booking wins and paving the way to future growth. Investors could have a rare opportunity to seize the long-term potential of these quality businesses while buying in at discounted prices.
NASDAQ
Are These the Best Energy Stocks to Buy Today?
Energy has been a no-brainer investment for the past few years, first on spiking demand and then on supply concerns. Either way, it's been fairly easy to throw darts at stocks in the space and hit a winner. Now, however, with oil and gas prices easing, some believe the boom...
NASDAQ
Forget Bargain Hunting, Buy 5 Stocks With Rising P/E
Bargain hunting or chasing stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is among the widely-used investing strategies. Investors believe that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock.The logic is simple — a stock’s current market price does not justify its higher earnings and therefore leaves room for upside.
NASDAQ
‘With Risk Comes Opportunity’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy, Including One With 170% Upside Potential
While the overall stock market direction so far this year remains up, the path ahead still presents plenty of potential headwinds. Inflation has yet to be properly tamed, the geopolitical map remains uncertain with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still ongoing and Covid variants could reappear at any time. Add in the prospect for a fiery battle in Congress around raising the debt ceiling, and Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus thinks market volatility is “unlikely to leave the landscape.”
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
NASDAQ
Chevron's Profits Fall Short. Is This Top Warren Buffett Stock in Trouble?
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) finished 2022 with a bit of a whimper. While the oil giant's profits rose compared to the prior year period, they were significantly below its third-quarter record. Meanwhile, they fell short of analyst expectations. The oil company, which is one of the top holdings of Warren Buffett's...
NASDAQ
Better Bear Market Buy: Airbnb vs. Wayfair Stock
With inflation running hot, the Federal Reserve hiking interest rate to get the situation under control, and concerns that 2023 will suffer an economic downturn, growth stocks have been under pressure lately. Despite strong business performance, rental specialist Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) share price has tumbled about 52% from its high....
NASDAQ
Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
Intel INTC reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market hours. Given...
NASDAQ
Why Teladoc Stock Popped 5% Today
Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shot 5.1% higher as of 2:05 p.m. ET on Friday after growth investing star Cathie Wood revealed continued active purchases of the telemedicine pioneer's stock on Thursday. And not a little buying, either. According to her Ark Invest website, the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF...
NASDAQ
Intel Stock Is Down After Earnings -- Can More Pain Follow?
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) earnings, which caused stock prices to plummet. These three investors agree that there is much work Intel has to do before this stock can make a comeback. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
If I Could Only Own 5 Stocks, Here's What I'd Buy
I own 48 stocks in my portfolio, but not all of them are the same. Specifically, there are some that have a lot of growth potential but also have quite a bit of risk. These five stocks are my favorite combinations of risk and reward in the entire stock market.
NASDAQ
Chip Stocks Are Expanding Into Software Markets -- Is This a Bad Move?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), Cadence (NASDAQ: CDNS), Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), Siemens (OTC: SIEGY), and how chips are given a purpose via software applications. Jose does have some concerns about these software investments. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
BHC March 10th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BHC options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? Starbucks is a Buy Near its 52-Week High
While the S&P 500 remains down sharply from its all-time high more than a year ago, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are close to 52-week highs and up sharply since last summer. While there's some optimism baked into its price, this is a profitable, resilient business with a lot of growth ahead of it. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why Starbucks is built for the long-term -- and attractive near its 52-weeek highs -- below.
NASDAQ
EGP Breaks Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5), with the stock changing hands as low as $165.88 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for Costco Wholesale, Intuit & Schlumberger
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
2 Tech Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
The long-term growth prospects among many technology companies is still intriguing even with the short-term headwinds that correlate with inflation and the broader economic slowdown. Moving through earnings seasons, here are two tech stocks that look attractive before their earnings reports next week. Allegro MicroSystems ALGM. Set to report its...
NASDAQ
Why Cipher Mining Stock Is Roaring Back This Week
One of the big movers today, as well as over the past week, is Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR), which has shown up on the radar of many investors. This relatively small-cap player in the world of Bitcoin mining has surged 23.9% at 1 p.m. ET today since last Friday's close.
NASDAQ
Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Comments / 0