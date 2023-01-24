ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
CNET

IBM Cuts Thousands of Employees in Latest Tech Layoffs

IBM on Wednesday joined Microsoft, Google and other tech companies that are cutting jobs, saying 3,900 employees would be laid off. The news came during a conference call as the computing giant reported its financial results for 2022's fourth quarter, the company confirmed to CNET via email. The layoffs are...
NASDAQ

Olin's (OLN) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag

Olin Corporation OLN posted a profit of $196.6 million or $1.43 per share in fourth-quarter 2022, down from $306.6 million or $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. The chemical maker’s revenues fell roughly 19% year over year to $1,977 million...
NASDAQ

American Airlines forecasts higher profit on buoyant travel demand

Recasts with outlook, details from results, background. Jan 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O on Thursday forecast sharply higher profit for the full year and beat estimates for quarterly earnings on buoyant demand for air travel. The carrier expects an adjusted profit of $2.50 and $3.50 per share for 2023,...
insideevs.com

Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
NASDAQ

Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
NASDAQ

How I'm Looking at Tesla Stock After Record Earnings

Motley Fool contributor Zane Fracek analyzes Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock and the electric vehicle company's fourth-quarter earnings. Through weak demand, higher interest rates, and price cuts, CEO Elon Musk led Tesla to another record quarter. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 27, 2023. The video was published...
NASDAQ

Why Mullen Automotive Stock Cruised to a 10% Gain This Week

Companies splitting their stock, one way or another, have grabbed headlines over the past year or so. That's not going to happen with electric vehicle (EV) company Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), which was facing a shareholder vote on a reverse stock split. After it was voted down, Mullen's stock raced to a 10% increase over the course of the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
NASDAQ

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $104.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security...
NASDAQ

Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDXJ

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 12.8% and shares of Pinduoduo, up about 6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the...
Motley Fool

1 Megacap Tech Stock Down 28% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Microsoft's fiscal 2023 Q2 earnings report revealed a sharp slowdown, particularly in its consumer segments. This is a short-term speed bump, as Microsoft gears up to lead the artificial intelligence industry. Microsoft stock is down 28% from its all-time high, which provides a great buying opportunity. You’re reading a free...
NASDAQ

3 Reasons Investors Should Zoom In on GoPro Stock

GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) makes some very cool cameras capable of amazing things. That, however, isn't enough to turn a company into a sustainable business. And yet GoPro generates roughly $1 billion in revenue per year and has new products and services tied to its devices that suggest this camera maker has more opportunity ahead of it. Here are three reasons to like GoPro's future.

