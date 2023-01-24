Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountysignal.com
Winter homecoming plans include charity auction
Kiowa County High School students are making plans for their 2023 Winter Homecoming event with candidates selected and a schedule set. This year’s royal court includes King candidates Buck Slade, Jerahmiah Thompson, Brady Deterding; and Queen candidates Raygan Heft, Korbyn Brown and Bear Alvarez. Basketball royalty will take place...
kiowacountysignal.com
Seniors tour cotton gin at Cullison
We had 25 seniors plus myself and son go tour the Next GINeration Cotton Gin on Friday, January 13. It was fascinating and we had a good time. Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes w/gravy, Green Beans, Fruit, Roll. Tuesday, Jan 31:. Beef Stew, Biscuit, Baked Apples, Crackers. Wednesday, Feb 1:. Ham...
kiowacountysignal.com
Snow day brings joy to many
Big, fat, juicy snowflakes provided many in Kiowa County with a break from the usual hurry and scurry activities in life on January 21. The snow, which began overnight Friday and lasted throughout most of the morning Saturday caused some cancellations and closings as people took advantage of a chance to stay home and enjoy a slower paced day.
Comments / 0