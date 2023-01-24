DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday evening update: Two people involved in a shootout with deputies in southwest Kansas have been linked to a double homicide in Phoenix, Ariz. In a release, Phoenix police said they were investigating the Jan. 22 shooting deaths of 28-year-old Cameron Brown and 27-year-old Asya Ribble and identified an adult male as a suspect as 39-year-old Leroy D. Malone, of Phoenix. They learned that a woman may be with him.

