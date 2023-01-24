Read full article on original website
kiowacountysignal.com
Winter homecoming plans include charity auction
Kiowa County High School students are making plans for their 2023 Winter Homecoming event with candidates selected and a schedule set. This year’s royal court includes King candidates Buck Slade, Jerahmiah Thompson, Brady Deterding; and Queen candidates Raygan Heft, Korbyn Brown and Bear Alvarez. Basketball royalty will take place...
kiowacountysignal.com
Seniors tour cotton gin at Cullison
We had 25 seniors plus myself and son go tour the Next GINeration Cotton Gin on Friday, January 13. It was fascinating and we had a good time. Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes w/gravy, Green Beans, Fruit, Roll. Tuesday, Jan 31:. Beef Stew, Biscuit, Baked Apples, Crackers. Wednesday, Feb 1:. Ham...
kiowacountysignal.com
Mavericks find success at SPIAA Big Read event
Several Kiowa County students recently earned SPIAA Big Read recognition, including the following KCHS seniors in the following categories for their exploration of dystopian fiction: Cadence “Bear” Alvarez: 3D Art, Elizabeth Sneed: 3D Art, Jaucilyn Arredondo: Digital Painting, Grace Thompson: 3D Art, Korbyn Brown: Gunpowder Painting, Shelby Lingafelter: 3D Art, Alexandra Redecop: Mixed Medium Art, Liberty Gilkey: Creative Writing – Illustrated Poetry, Karina Martinez: 3D Art, Kyler Sheldon: Nonfiction Writing.
Longtime Wichita West High teacher charged with battery of students at new school
He taught math at Wichita West High School from 1998 until just before this school year.
Officers injured in Dodge City shooting improving, KBI says
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) provided an update on Tuesday on the three officers who were involved in a shooting in Dodge City.
KWCH.com
Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday evening update: Two people involved in a shootout with deputies in southwest Kansas have been linked to a double homicide in Phoenix, Ariz. In a release, Phoenix police said they were investigating the Jan. 22 shooting deaths of 28-year-old Cameron Brown and 27-year-old Asya Ribble and identified an adult male as a suspect as 39-year-old Leroy D. Malone, of Phoenix. They learned that a woman may be with him.
Kansas Bureau of Investigation identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting as Leroy Malone.
Lyons officer injured in 2020 shooting speaks out on Dodge City incident
What happened out of Dodge City Monday is being felt by many law enforcement agencies, departments and officers across the state. That includes Lyons Police Department Sgt. Cory Ryan.
UPDATE: Multiple Kansas sheriff’s deputies shot in officer-involved shooting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) updated on the conditions of the law enforcement officers.
