Kiowa County, KS

kiowacountysignal.com

Winter homecoming plans include charity auction

Kiowa County High School students are making plans for their 2023 Winter Homecoming event with candidates selected and a schedule set. This year’s royal court includes King candidates Buck Slade, Jerahmiah Thompson, Brady Deterding; and Queen candidates Raygan Heft, Korbyn Brown and Bear Alvarez. Basketball royalty will take place...
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
kiowacountysignal.com

Seniors tour cotton gin at Cullison

We had 25 seniors plus myself and son go tour the Next GINeration Cotton Gin on Friday, January 13. It was fascinating and we had a good time. Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes w/gravy, Green Beans, Fruit, Roll. Tuesday, Jan 31:. Beef Stew, Biscuit, Baked Apples, Crackers. Wednesday, Feb 1:. Ham...
CULLISON, KS
kiowacountysignal.com

Mavericks find success at SPIAA Big Read event

Several Kiowa County students recently earned SPIAA Big Read recognition, including the following KCHS seniors in the following categories for their exploration of dystopian fiction: Cadence “Bear” Alvarez: 3D Art, Elizabeth Sneed: 3D Art, Jaucilyn Arredondo: Digital Painting, Grace Thompson: 3D Art, Korbyn Brown: Gunpowder Painting, Shelby Lingafelter: 3D Art, Alexandra Redecop: Mixed Medium Art, Liberty Gilkey: Creative Writing – Illustrated Poetry, Karina Martinez: 3D Art, Kyler Sheldon: Nonfiction Writing.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday evening update: Two people involved in a shootout with deputies in southwest Kansas have been linked to a double homicide in Phoenix, Ariz. In a release, Phoenix police said they were investigating the Jan. 22 shooting deaths of 28-year-old Cameron Brown and 27-year-old Asya Ribble and identified an adult male as a suspect as 39-year-old Leroy D. Malone, of Phoenix. They learned that a woman may be with him.
DODGE CITY, KS

