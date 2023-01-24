PARK CITY, UTAH - The movie theater lines were back, and so were the loud opinions voiced on shuttle buses. The 4 a.m. nights followed by 8:15 a.m. screenings, the hot tubs, the adults sleeping in bunk beds, the whiskey served in regimented Utah alcohol pours of exactly 1.5 ounces. The "brand studios" from companies such as Canada Goose and Chase Sapphire where a special select few puffer coats and, on one occasion, congee with sous vide quail eggs. There were blockbuster sales, disappointing non-sales and those awkward moments when you criticize a movie only to find out the director is standing next to you, The bearded men, the women in brimmed hats who are clearly from Los Angeles saying, "Sorry, sorry, sorry," while cutting in front of people who have been standing in snow for an hour outside at-capacity parties and being very much not sorry at all.

UTAH STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO