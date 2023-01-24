ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors of Katapult Holdings Stock Who Held Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation - FSRV, KPLT

By ACCESSWIRE
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Benzinga

GENERAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") GNRC in the United States District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 31, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

TTCF NOTICE: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Tattooed Chef, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - TTCF

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF between March 20, 2021 and October 12, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 21, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.
Benzinga

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AFRM, TWST and ENVX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Benzinga

US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Benzinga

4,327 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,327.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,932,189, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,601.91), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Benzinga

3 Low-Priced REITs With Big Recent Gains

Investors always want to buy low and sell high. Many dream of buying a low-priced stock and riding it up for gains of 50% or 100%. This isn’t always so easy — most of the time low-priced stocks are cheap for a reason, like poor earnings or dividend cuts. But sometimes the low-priced stocks bounce back significantly, especially if they announce a positive new development. So it’s worth noting when former laggards begin to show signs of life.
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Salesforce, Delta And A Famous Professor Says Tesla Is Overvalued

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "China’s Big Comeback Is Just Getting Started. How to Play It," by Reshma Kapadia, explores the opportunities for investors as China stocks are up 50% since October, driven higher by the ending of the country's zero-Covid policy, with shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and other major Chinese companies moving higher.
Benzinga

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; World Acceptance Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.35% to 33,863.38 while the NASDAQ rose 1.33% to 11,463.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.75% to 4,046.34. Check This Out: Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say...
Benzinga

SEC Investigating Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Role In Autopilot Claims

U.S. securities regulators are investigating Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's role in shaping Tesla's self-driving claims. According to a report by Bloomberg, the review is part of an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission probe of Tesla's statements about its Autopilot driver-assistance system. SEC officials are investigating whether Musk may...

