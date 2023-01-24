Investors of Katapult Holdings Stock Who Held Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation - FSRV, KPLT

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomers
Related
Bill Ackman Lauds Hindenburg's Scathing Report On India's Adani As 'Highly Credible' — But Adds This Caveat
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman was all praise for U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, calling it "highly credible" and "extremely well researched." Hindenburg’s report on Wednesday accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stated it held short positions in the company...
Benzinga
GENERAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") GNRC in the United States District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 31, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Benzinga
TTCF NOTICE: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Tattooed Chef, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - TTCF
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF between March 20, 2021 and October 12, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 21, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.
Benzinga
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AFRM, TWST and ENVX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Theriva Biologics, Research Frontiers And 1 Other Penny Stock Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by 200 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at...
Why The White House Is Urging Congress To Increase The Powers Of Cryptocurrency Market Regulators
Four senior officials from the White House released a statement calling on Congress to increase its efforts in regulating the cryptocurrency market and expand the powers of regulators to prevent misuse of customers' assets and conflicts of interest. What Happened: The statement also recommended Congress strengthen transparency and disclosure requirements...
Consumers could be in a 'world of hurt' if Biden doesn't act soon, former Walmart CEO warns
Former Walmart CEO and President Bill Simon discusses the mass amount of layoffs that are occurring across various corporate industries in the U.S.
Meta Dumped, Nvidia Boosted — Here's How Baillie Gifford Adjusted Its Tesla Holdings Amid EV Stock's 53.6% Plunge In Q4
Independently-run global asset manager Baillie Gifford trimmed its Tesla Inc. TSLA stake in the fourth quarter amid the pullback in the stock, according to a recent 13-F filing by the company. What Happened: U.K.-headquartered Baillie Gifford held 26.81 million shares of Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter, down...
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
3 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred To Mysterious Wallet After Kusama Confirms Massive Burn Ahead Of Shibarium Launch
Over 3 trillion of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth $34.2 million was moved to an unknown wallet late on Thursday. What Happened: This comes just hours later SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed in a discord channel that one goal of Shibairum is to burn trillions of SHIB. Shibarium is a layer-...
Unexpected Twist In Tech Layoffs: New Unemployment Claims Drop Amid Positive Economic Growth
Indeed, sweeping layoffs in the tech sector over the last couple of months are troubling, but a curious phenomenon has emerged. The number of new first-time applications for unemployment benefits actually decreased, according to Thursday’s jobs report. What Happened: After seasonal adjustments, initial claims for unemployment insurance fell by...
Dogecoin Founder Mocks Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin To Reach $1.3M By December: 'He Did The Math'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst is bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD, predicting it should reach a stark target of $1.3 million by December. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 670,000 followers on Twitter, “I got to this number by using the January gain average of 42% monthly.”. The analyst added: “will be...
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Benzinga
4,327 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,327.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,932,189, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,601.91), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
3 Low-Priced REITs With Big Recent Gains
Investors always want to buy low and sell high. Many dream of buying a low-priced stock and riding it up for gains of 50% or 100%. This isn’t always so easy — most of the time low-priced stocks are cheap for a reason, like poor earnings or dividend cuts. But sometimes the low-priced stocks bounce back significantly, especially if they announce a positive new development. So it’s worth noting when former laggards begin to show signs of life.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Salesforce, Delta And A Famous Professor Says Tesla Is Overvalued
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "China’s Big Comeback Is Just Getting Started. How to Play It," by Reshma Kapadia, explores the opportunities for investors as China stocks are up 50% since October, driven higher by the ending of the country's zero-Covid policy, with shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and other major Chinese companies moving higher.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Accused Of Witness Tampering, Prosecutors Seek Stricter Bail Conditions
In 2021, Bankman-Fried, as CEO of FTX, directed that many Signal and Slack communications be autodeleted. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to money laundering and fraud charges, and his trial is scheduled to begin in October. Federal prosecutors have asked a Manhattan judge to impose stricter bail conditions on former...
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; World Acceptance Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.35% to 33,863.38 while the NASDAQ rose 1.33% to 11,463.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.75% to 4,046.34. Check This Out: Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say...
SEC Investigating Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Role In Autopilot Claims
U.S. securities regulators are investigating Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's role in shaping Tesla's self-driving claims. According to a report by Bloomberg, the review is part of an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission probe of Tesla's statements about its Autopilot driver-assistance system. SEC officials are investigating whether Musk may...
Canadian Cannabis Companies Being Told To 'Voluntarily Undertake Actions' Here's What's Happening
Health Canada recently required several cannabis companies to stop selling certain products on the grounds that they were incorrectly labeled as extracts rather than edibles. And now, reports MJBizDaily, Health Canada is looking into cannabis companies that allegedly misclassify products that exceed the 10-milligram THC limit. Shane Morris, who worked...
