Burbank, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros control game against Sultans but unable to get win in back to back games

The Burroughs girls' soccer team met with Sultana in the second game of back to back matches after losing the first game at Sultana 1-0 on Monday. The second game played on Tuesday at Burroughs saw the two teams play a tough match but Burros lost the game 2-0 to the Sultans. The Burros played a dominant first half creating many chances and even having a goal taken away for offside, but a few errors in the second led to Sultana stealing a win. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team's performance.
Burros lose back to back games to Sultana

Burros lose back to back games to Sultana

The Burroughs boys' soccer team hosted Sultana on Monday, January 23rd in a makeup game from the rain. Burroughs defense played well against Sultana but gave up two goals in the first half and one in the second. The offense struggled to finish the chances it created and Burroughs fell 3-0 at home to the Sultans. Head Coach Scott Craft spoke on his team's performance in the first of a back to back with Sultana.
