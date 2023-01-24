The Burroughs girls' soccer team met with Sultana in the second game of back to back matches after losing the first game at Sultana 1-0 on Monday. The second game played on Tuesday at Burroughs saw the two teams play a tough match but Burros lost the game 2-0 to the Sultans. The Burros played a dominant first half creating many chances and even having a goal taken away for offside, but a few errors in the second led to Sultana stealing a win. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team's performance.

