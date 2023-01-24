ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cititour.com

The Office of Mr. Moto is NYC’s Most Secretive Meal

Just when you thought you had your fill of speakeasies and hidden restaurants – enter The Office of Mr. Moto, which might just be the most secretive ever. The experience is centered around the fictional master of ceremonies, Mr. Moto – a gourmand and art connoisseur, who traveled aboard the USS Susquehanna alongside Commodore Perry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Learn the art of Ayurvedic Cooking from Divya Alter

Divya Alter, educator, chef, and founder of Divya’s Kitchen, the popular ayurvedic restaurant in the East Village, is now offering classes centered on Ayurvedic Cooking which is guided by Ayurvedic principles (an ancient system of healing that shows how to sustain health and correct imbalances). Classes include:. Getting Started...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

What Are NYC’s Finest Noodle Soups?

Every season is soup season in New York; it’s not uncommon to encounter waits at the city’s top ramen spots even in the summer months. Since it’s chilly outside and we have nearly two months of winter ahead, what better time to discuss favorite spots for hot, nourishing noodle soups?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown

Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another ­hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e Honored With His Own Day In Harlem

Harlem, NY - Ma$e has proudly represented Harlem, New York throughout his career, and now his hometown has returned the favor. The former Bad Boy hitmaker was honored with his own day in New York City at a proclamation ceremony held outside Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater on Tuesday (January 24).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Places to Eat, Drink and Stay During New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is almost upon us. This year it will be held from February 10th through the 15th. Here are fifteen places to stay, eat and drink during this fabulous, festive week of high glamor and extravagance. EAT. Figaro Café. Figaro Café is the modern interpretation of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Radio Ink

Cipha Sounds Moves to The Block in New York

Luis “Cipha Sounds” Diaz is joining Audacy’s WXBK (94.7 FM, The Block) in New York City, where he will host middays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Thursday. “I’ve been a Cipha fan for many years, so we’re thrilled to bring him aboard the Block and add him to our weekday programming slate,” said Skip Dillard, the brand manager at WXBK. “His talent, immersion in hip-hop culture and on-air execution will be a welcomed addition to our all-star team.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

‘Succession’ star buys $1.83M Brooklyn home

The real-life Shiv Roy has bought herself some new digs. Aussie actress Sarah Snook is starting the year off in one of New York’s most hip neighborhoods. The 35-year-old, who plays the Roy family’s only daughter on the hit HBO series, recently dropped $1.83 million on a Williamsburg two-bedroom pad.
BROOKLYN, NY
cititour.com

El Fish Marisqueria is Opening on the Upper West Side

El Fish Marisqueria, a new Mexican-influenced seafood restaurant, is making its debut on the Upper West Side. The official opening is set for Thursday, February 2nd. El Fish Marisqueria is the latest venture from Chef/Owner Julian Medina and Restaurateur Louis Skibar, both of Toloache Restaurant Group. Chef Medina embarked on a culinary exploration to Mexico’s fishing capital, Ensenada, to seek inspiration for the menu. He visited fish and farmers’ markets, discovering ways to evolve new and traditional dishes from the region.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants

A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC opening sixth emergency shelter in Midtown to deal with migrant crush

City officials plan to open yet another emergency shelter at a Midtown hotel to provide housing for migrants arriving from the southern border, according to a notice given Tuesday to local lawmakers. The new facility is the sixth emergency shelter opened by City Hall specifically to help provide housing and social services for arriving migrants and is set to open “this week,” the notice says. Mayor Eric Adams has said that housing and providing services to incoming migrants may cost the Big Apple as much as $2 billion — and demanded the federal government pick up the tab and Gov. Kathy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
MAYWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Pair of bald eagles spotted nesting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The American bald eagle seems to like New York City and lately loves Brooklyn.Recent sightings are sparking excitement, and a breeding pair putting down roots in the borough is a big deal.Perched and checking out the neighborhood of West Midwood on Tuesday morning was our national bird. Anthony Finkel caught it on camera while out for a walk with his dog."I stopped in my tracks and I looked up, and I said, oh my god, that's a bald eagle," he said. "It was ginormous."Bigger than his dog Duke, says Finkel. He shares spotting it felt like an...
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

You may not get plastic utensils and condiments in your takeout anymore

The extra but convenient plastic cutlery, chopsticks and sauce packets that restaurants throw in your takeout bag may soon disappear for good. New York City’s City Council has just passed a bill that would bar eateries and food delivery services from providing this accouterment unless specifically requested, according to Gothamist. Specifically, the “Skip the Stuff” bill would prohibit the addition of eating utensils, napkins, condiment packets, and extra food and beverage containers to customers with their takeout and delivery orders, according to the bill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onstageblog.com

'Kids Night on Broadway' Promotion Proves Broadway Doesn't Really Care About Kids Coming To Shows

The Broadway League announced this week that ‘Kids Night on Broadway’ will be returning to New York City in 2023. This is a promotion Broadway runs across the country that offers kids free tickets to a Broadway show in an effort to, amongst other things, get kids introduced to Broadway shows and hopefully hooked. As their press release noted, people who get introduced to Broadway at a young age tend to become fanatics at a higher rate than people introduced to Broadway shows as adults.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lawrence Woodmere Academy to close?

In an email to Lawrence Woodmere Academy alumni, the board of trustees said there is a possibility that the nonsectarian private school in Woodmere might not reopen after the 2022-2023 school year. “In sum, a proposed sale and leaseback of the remaining LWA property may no longer be feasible and,...
WOODMERE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy