Chronicle

Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding

After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

'It's a huge red flag': Durham Public Schools' thousands of fire safety violations have put kids' lives at risk

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Public Schools teacher Turquoise Parker was stunned to learn the school district she works for had thousands of fire inspection violations. WRAL Investigates found 2,126 violations last year in 155 fire inspection records through a public-records request from the district. “[It’s] very concerning,” Parker said....
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Chronicle

Duke School of Medicine withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings

The Duke School of Medicine will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Medical Schools ranking. Mary E. Klotman, dean of the School of Medicine, and Edward Buckley, vice dean for education of the School of Medicine, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Friday release. Their statement cited concerns with the “value and validity of the rankings.”
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Henderson church gives backpacks to Carver Elementary

HENDERSON, N.C. — A Henderson church gave out backpacks this week to every student at a rural elementary school. Pastor John Miles is the leader of Risen Faith Outreach Ministry, which sponsored four families at Carver Elementary School for the holidays in 2022. This month, Miles wanted to do...
HENDERSON, NC
athensoracle.com

Friday the 13th, students stay home following threat at ADHS

Fri. 13, 2023, a Raleigh school was barred from almost empty hallways as students stayed home in fear that if they went to school they would face their fate to a bullet. The inspiration that caused the fear was due to an unknown individual who had written a school shooting threat with a black marker on one of the picnic tables located around Athens Drive High Schools’ campus.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Former candidate for Fayetteville mayor accused of fraud

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Franco Webb, a candidate for Fayetteville mayor in 2022, was charged this month with multiple offenses, including obtaining property by false pretense, according to police. A detective with the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Webb was also charged with providing investigative services without being licensed. Police could...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

