Chronicle
Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding
After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
'Never seen this many people on the streets': Durham sees rise in homeless population
Mental health challenges and substance abuse are the top factors that many living on the street have to overcome, one expert says.
'It's a huge red flag': Durham Public Schools' thousands of fire safety violations have put kids' lives at risk
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Public Schools teacher Turquoise Parker was stunned to learn the school district she works for had thousands of fire inspection violations. WRAL Investigates found 2,126 violations last year in 155 fire inspection records through a public-records request from the district. “[It’s] very concerning,” Parker said....
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new state auditor be chosen in NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
Chronicle
Duke School of Medicine withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings
The Duke School of Medicine will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Medical Schools ranking. Mary E. Klotman, dean of the School of Medicine, and Edward Buckley, vice dean for education of the School of Medicine, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Friday release. Their statement cited concerns with the “value and validity of the rankings.”
WRAL
Wake Co. with 20 homeless encampments as shelters remain full
Unhoused people are living on the streets, in cars and in hotels with shelters reporting 4-6 week waitlists. Unhoused people are living on the streets, in cars and in hotels with shelters reporting 4-6 week waitlists.
WRAL
Henderson church gives backpacks to Carver Elementary
HENDERSON, N.C. — A Henderson church gave out backpacks this week to every student at a rural elementary school. Pastor John Miles is the leader of Risen Faith Outreach Ministry, which sponsored four families at Carver Elementary School for the holidays in 2022. This month, Miles wanted to do...
NC State Auditor Beth Wood hit-and-run court case continued, moved to March
Wood was driving a state-issued vehicle when she crashed into a parked car in downtown Raleigh.
Rent now takes higher percentage of income than it has in the last 20 years in Raleigh-Durham area
"(It's) preposterous," one renter said. "I know people are moving here, but I don't see the reason for the increase to be that drastic."
State Auditor Beth Wood attended prominent lawyer's party before crash, sources say
State Auditor Beth Wood was attending a party hosted by a prominent Raleigh lawyer the night she crashed a state-owned vehicle, multiple sources told WRAL. The incident led to a hit-and-run charge against Wood. The party was held Dec. 8 in the building featured in a recently unsurfaced social media...
WRAL
Community rallies around brothers who lost parents in Wake County fire
A Gofundme has raised more than $11,000 in just under 24 hours for the family of two young men who are heartbroken from a tragedy on Tuesday. A Gofundme has raised more than $11,000 in just under 24 hours for the family of two young men who are heartbroken from a tragedy on Tuesday.
North Carolina restaurant receives ‘C’ grade for 27 health violations, 12 critical: report
The restaurant, Church's Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations.
WITN
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. They will close the ECU Health Women’s Care...
athensoracle.com
Friday the 13th, students stay home following threat at ADHS
Fri. 13, 2023, a Raleigh school was barred from almost empty hallways as students stayed home in fear that if they went to school they would face their fate to a bullet. The inspiration that caused the fear was due to an unknown individual who had written a school shooting threat with a black marker on one of the picnic tables located around Athens Drive High Schools’ campus.
What is Raleigh Police Department's Proactive Patrol and is it effective?
Officers were conducting a Proactive Patrol on January 17, which ended with the death of Darryl Williams in southeast Raleigh.
cbs17
Raleigh community, Chick-fil-A rally to help brothers after parents death in house fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Latta was there as soon as he got the news. “My wife and I were at the scene. Several of my leaders and team members were there. It was traumatic,” said Latta. Monday evening, fire crews were called to a home on Castlebrook...
NC suspends Wood's state-owned vehicle as crash investigates continues
The state agency that manages state-owned cars suspended State Auditor Beth Wood’s vehicle assignment as an investigation continues into a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. Meanwhile, the state said the towing and repairs to the car Woods wrecked in the Dec. 8 incident totaled about $7,700.
State Auditor Beth Wood scheduled to appear March 23 on hit-and-run charge
A lawyer for State Auditor Beth Wood on Thursday appeared in administrative court, where a hearing on her hit-and-run charge was scheduled for March 23. Wood was charged Dec 12 with misdemeanor hit-and-run resulting in property after a downtown Raleigh crash involving a state-owned vehicle. Wood drove a state-owned Toyota...
Former candidate for Fayetteville mayor accused of fraud
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Franco Webb, a candidate for Fayetteville mayor in 2022, was charged this month with multiple offenses, including obtaining property by false pretense, according to police. A detective with the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Webb was also charged with providing investigative services without being licensed. Police could...
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housing
Over the past few years, building regulations have eased in the Triangle to expand housing choices as municipalities look for innovative solutions to address the lack of affordable housing.
Comments / 2