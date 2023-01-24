ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

ctexaminer.com

Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again

WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield High School

Your Jan. 27 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations. U.S. Secretary of Education speaks on Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shortly after many applications for the...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Suffield church plans changed after complaints

SUFFIELD — In response to criticism from neighboring residents, a developer proposing to turn a former church on South Main Street into apartments brought a revised plan to the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night. The developer proposed reducing the number of apartments planned for the former St. Joseph’s...
SUFFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

Waterbury man illegally collected $17,000 in unemployment benefits, officials say

WATERBURY — A city man faces fraud charges after state officials say he illegally collected more than $17,000 worth of unemployment compensation. William S. Johnson, 34, of Faber Avenue, was charged Monday with felony unemployment compensation fraud and first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in New Britain on Friday.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

100,000 chickens die in Bozrah egg farm fire: Salvation Army

BOZRAH, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews battled a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Officials said the fire was at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Officials say a 400′x50′ chicken coop was lost, but another 13 chicken coops were saved during the fire. The Salvation Army...
BOZRAH, CT
WTNH

1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven shoreline's 'iconic' Chick's Drive-In sign is no more

WEST HAVEN — For almost a decade, the 20-foot Chick's Drive-In sign beckoned beachgoers and drivers along West Haven's shoreline to a vacant restaurant. For 65 years, the iconic restaurant grilled split hot dogs on Beach Street, before closing in 2015 per the request of founder Joseph "Chick" Celentano upon his death.
WEST HAVEN, CT

