Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
ctexaminer.com
Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again
WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
Eyewitness News
Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield High School
Your Jan. 27 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations. U.S. Secretary of Education speaks on Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shortly after many applications for the...
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residents
Hoping to start a new business, Carmen Quiroga opened a new breakfast spot in Coventry, Connecticut earlier this month. She named her diner and coffee shop "Woke Breakfast and Lunch". (source)
Superintendent addresses inappropriate online behavior by former employee in Longmeadow school
The Superintendent of Longmeadow Public Schools sent an email to parents regarding "inappropriate online behavior" from a former employee.
Suffield church plans changed after complaints
SUFFIELD — In response to criticism from neighboring residents, a developer proposing to turn a former church on South Main Street into apartments brought a revised plan to the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night. The developer proposed reducing the number of apartments planned for the former St. Joseph’s...
darientimes.com
Waterbury man illegally collected $17,000 in unemployment benefits, officials say
WATERBURY — A city man faces fraud charges after state officials say he illegally collected more than $17,000 worth of unemployment compensation. William S. Johnson, 34, of Faber Avenue, was charged Monday with felony unemployment compensation fraud and first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in New Britain on Friday.
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Willard Correctional Institution set to close in Enfield
Not too far from the Lego headquarters, it was announced that the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing later this year.
'Our community here has been shaken': Brookfield gathers in support of Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD — Candles circled the Brookfield Common on a dark and chilly Tuesday night as friends, family and neighbors held a gathering to continue to raise awareness of missing Brookfield resident Brittany Tee. The disappearance of Tee, 35, last seen Jan. 10, remains a mystery. Two weeks after she went missing, friends...
mainepublic.org
Lego to leave Connecticut after nearly 50 years and move North American headquarters to Boston
Lego is taking its bricks and moving out of Connecticut. The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it’s relocating to Boston and moving its North American headquarters out of Enfield after nearly 50 years. The move is expected to happen by the end of 2026. The move will help support...
Eyewitness News
100,000 chickens die in Bozrah egg farm fire: Salvation Army
BOZRAH, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews battled a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Officials said the fire was at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Officials say a 400′x50′ chicken coop was lost, but another 13 chicken coops were saved during the fire. The Salvation Army...
Student stabbed outside Hope High School
The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.
Springfield Schools issues early dismissal for Wednesday
Springfield Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, January 25, due to a pending snow storm.
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
State says it won’t pay New London for school demolition work
New London officials say Kosta Diamantis told them to hire one company for remediation, but the state says it should have solicited bids.
25 families without a home from large building fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire is currently working on a large building fire in the city's North End.
darientimes.com
West Haven shoreline's 'iconic' Chick's Drive-In sign is no more
WEST HAVEN — For almost a decade, the 20-foot Chick's Drive-In sign beckoned beachgoers and drivers along West Haven's shoreline to a vacant restaurant. For 65 years, the iconic restaurant grilled split hot dogs on Beach Street, before closing in 2015 per the request of founder Joseph "Chick" Celentano upon his death.
Is It Real? CT Girl's Scar Causes Debate On Social Media: Poll
An odd debate has been sparked on social media on whether or not a Connecticut girl's facial scar is real or not. The controversy stems from social media posts made on Tik Tok by New London County resident Ann Bonelli, also known as Annie, a Niantic resident who has a scar on the left side of …
