Dallas, TX

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Yardbarker

The Cowboys are Dumb?

There’s a new theory going around: The Cowboys are dumb. They shocked everyone in Sunday’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Johnson, ex-Dallas coach, called it a “creatively dumb play design. ” All five linemen were lined out wide while Ezekiel Elliott left to play center. Malik Davis stood next to Prescott in the backfield.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys

According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection

ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner

Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields

We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Allen Lazard says goodbye to Green Bay?

Two words might not mean a lot on the surface, but considering Lazard has seemingly had one foot out the door for most of the season, if this is goodbye, it's not a surprise. Following the Packers' season finale earlier this month, Lazard sounded like a guy who will be playing elsewhere next season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Raiders sign former teammate of Tom Brady amid links to QB

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year (March 15).
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Yardbarker

Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Lawyers for Steve Wilks release scathing statement in response to Panthers' hiring of Frank Reich

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as head coach, deciding not to keep Steve Wilks, who had held the position on an interim basis. While the Panthers may have been preparing to move forward, they may not be able to just yet. Hours after the announcement of Reich's hiring, Wilks' attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis, released a statement voicing shock over the Panthers' decision while threatening action against the team in the future.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor's Revealing Answer On The One Man Responsible For Matt Canada's Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to retain Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator. The decision is made, and no amount of grousing or histrionics is going to change that fact. Fans are despondent but have little choice but to move toward acceptance. At some point this summer before opening day the feeling will turn to optimism and the hope that somehow Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan know something we don’t about Canada.
PITTSBURGH, PA

