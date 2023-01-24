Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco to Welcome Second HEB Store in JuneAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner AssistanceTom HandyDallas, TX
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Yardbarker
The Cowboys are Dumb?
There’s a new theory going around: The Cowboys are dumb. They shocked everyone in Sunday’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Johnson, ex-Dallas coach, called it a “creatively dumb play design. ” All five linemen were lined out wide while Ezekiel Elliott left to play center. Malik Davis stood next to Prescott in the backfield.
Time for Jerry Jones to fire Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, and make this bold hire | Opinion
Despite a 12-5 regular-season, the Cowboys season ends in major disappointment. Again. Here’s who Jerry Jones should hire as head coach.
Dallas Cowboys making changes: Mike McCarthy declines to renew contracts of 6 coaches
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
Cowboys ‘Promise’ to Jalen Ramsey? A $50M Trade Idea
Should the Cowboys pay the price to trade for the cap-strapped Rams’ Jalen Ramsey?
Yardbarker
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
Yardbarker
Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection
ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
Michael Irvin on exploring a Dak replacement, WR help, Zeke's future
Michael Irvin has had a few days to digest the Cowboys’ latest playoff loss and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby on Wednesday morning to give his thoughts on what’s next for the Cowboys in the offseason.
Yardbarker
And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner
Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
Report: Kellen Moore told Cowboys he was 1st runner-up for Panthers HC job
On Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers gave their gold medal to Frank Reich—naming him their new and sixth full-time head coach in franchise history. So, who got the silver?. According to Kellen Moore, it was Kellen Moore. Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick reported that the 34-year-old offensive coordinator told...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Rob Gronkowski Picks Bucs as Landing Spot for Tom Brady Over Raiders
Former Buccaneer, Rob Gronkowski, believes Tom Brady would head back to Tampa Bay over the Los Vegas Raiders.
Yardbarker
Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields
We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
Allen Lazard says goodbye to Green Bay?
Two words might not mean a lot on the surface, but considering Lazard has seemingly had one foot out the door for most of the season, if this is goodbye, it's not a surprise. Following the Packers' season finale earlier this month, Lazard sounded like a guy who will be playing elsewhere next season.
Yardbarker
Raiders sign former teammate of Tom Brady amid links to QB
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year (March 15).
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Why insider believes Vikings trading RB Dalvin Cook is a ‘done deal’
Dalvin Cook is one of the top running backs in the NFL, but one Minnesota Vikings insider believes not only is the 27-year-old on the trade block but it would only take a mid-round draft pick to acquire the former second-round pick. On a recent episode of the SNOR North...
Lawyers for Steve Wilks release scathing statement in response to Panthers' hiring of Frank Reich
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as head coach, deciding not to keep Steve Wilks, who had held the position on an interim basis. While the Panthers may have been preparing to move forward, they may not be able to just yet. Hours after the announcement of Reich's hiring, Wilks' attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis, released a statement voicing shock over the Panthers' decision while threatening action against the team in the future.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor's Revealing Answer On The One Man Responsible For Matt Canada's Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to retain Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator. The decision is made, and no amount of grousing or histrionics is going to change that fact. Fans are despondent but have little choice but to move toward acceptance. At some point this summer before opening day the feeling will turn to optimism and the hope that somehow Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan know something we don’t about Canada.
