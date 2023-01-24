Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Byline Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
The bank, based in Chicago, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.
Wichita Eagle
Chevron Earnings Miss Forecasts Days After $75 Billion Share Buyback Unveil
Chevron (CVX) - Get Free Report shares slipped lower Friday after the oil major posted softer-than-expected fourth quarter earnings just days after unveiling plans for a $75 billion buyback. Chevron said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December came in at $7.9 billion, or $4.09 per share, up...
Wichita Eagle
ResMed rings up record $1B in sales in latest quarter led by connected sleep apnea devices
For the past 18 months, ResMed Chief Executive Mick Farrell has been publicly outspoken in urging that medical devices get priority access to semiconductors amid global chip shortages coming out of the pandemic. Now, with macro-economic headwinds slowing demand for certain consumer electronics, the bottleneck of chips available for medical...
Wichita Eagle
Visa Follows Mastercard With Earnings Beat Amid Travel Spending Boom
Visa (V) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Friday after the world's biggest credit card company and payments company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings thanks in part to a surge in cross-border spending amid the ongoing travel boom. Dow component Visa earned $2.18 per share over the three months...
Wichita Eagle
Health-Care Stocks Have Outperformed; Here Are a Few Undervalued.
Health-care stocks have outperformed the market as a whole over the past year, as our demand for health products and services hasn't quit. The S&P 500 Healthcare index rose 4.8% over the past 12 months, compared with a 6% decline for the S&P 500 as a whole. Still, the average...
Comments / 0