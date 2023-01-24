Read full article on original website
The state of dentistry in Oregon: 12 things to know
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,245 active general dentists in Oregon. Oregon has 150 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 25 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Oregon was ranked No....
Gen4 Dental Partners acquires Tennessee practice
Tempe, Ariz.-based Gen4 Dental Partners acquired a Tennessee dental practice. The DSO added Nashville Aesthetic Dentistry, led by Dennis Wells, DDS. The practice's services include cosmetic dentistry, implants and restorative dentistry. Gen4 Dental Partners has more than eight locations and more than 150 dentist partners in 11 states.
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with Wisconsin practice
Dental Care Alliance added Racine Dental Group of Wisconsin to expand its network. Racine Dental Group is a 65,000-square-foot facility with 85 operating rooms and offers services including general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, endodontics, oral surgery, orthodontics, periodontics as well as treatments for sleep apnea and TMJ disorder. The group also has a satellite pediatric dentistry office located in Lake Geneva, Wis., according to a Jan. 26 news release from Dental Care Alliance.
Nevada dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes
A Nevada dentist recently pleaded guilty to failing to pay the IRS taxes withheld from employee wages. Timothy Wilson, DDS, previously owned and operated Starsmiles Children's Dentistry in Las Vegas. Dr. Wilson was responsible for paying over to the IRS income, Medicare and Social Security taxes withheld from employee wages but failed to do so from 2011 to 2014, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada. Dr. Wilson caused a total tax loss of $289,654.63.
Massachusetts dentist pleads guilty to embezzling $1.2M from employer
A Massachusetts dentist recently pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.2 million from his employer and fraudulently obtaining government benefits in his employer's name. Jack Massarsky, DDS, worked as a dentist and bookkeeper for a practice in Hyannis, Mass., between 2015 and 2021, according to a Jan. 25 news release from the Justice Department. In 2015, Dr. Massarsky opened a secret bank account under the dental practice's name and deposited insurance reimbursement checks into that account, embezzling more than $1.2 million. The stolen funds were used for personal and family expenses, according to the news release.
