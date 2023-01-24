A Massachusetts dentist recently pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.2 million from his employer and fraudulently obtaining government benefits in his employer's name. Jack Massarsky, DDS, worked as a dentist and bookkeeper for a practice in Hyannis, Mass., between 2015 and 2021, according to a Jan. 25 news release from the Justice Department. In 2015, Dr. Massarsky opened a secret bank account under the dental practice's name and deposited insurance reimbursement checks into that account, embezzling more than $1.2 million. The stolen funds were used for personal and family expenses, according to the news release.

