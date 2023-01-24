Read full article on original website
Madison Daily Leader
Bulldogs go 1-1 at West Central wrestling quad
The Madison Bulldogs competed at the West Central Wrestling Quadrangular on Tuesday and went 1-1. The Bulldogs opened the night with a 64-12 loss to West Central. The Bulldogs bounced back to defeat Hamlin/Castlewood 60-18. West Central 64,
Madison Daily Leader
Reese Luze commits to SDSU for Track and Field
When her high school track and field career comes to an end this spring, Reese Luze will have left her mark on the Colman-Egan program. Luze has qualified for the state meet in multiple events every year since she was in seventh grade.
Madison Daily Leader
SDSU football to play Drake at Target Field
Bringing the best of college football to the region’s premier sports and entertainment venue, the Minnesota Twins and South Dakota State University announced that the reigning national champion Jackrabbits will host Drake University on Sept. 16 at Target Field. The announcement of the game was made in conjunction with the Twins Winter Caravan event Tuesday night at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings.
siouxfalls.business
Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion
Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
Madison Daily Leader
Chester and Oldham-Ramona headed for state one-act competition
Now that the curtain has closed on the Region 3B one-act competition, it’s time for the top two high schools to begin preparations for the jump to the state level. This year’s competitors are Chester and Oldham-Ramona, who will perform at Sioux Falls O’Gorman High School on Feb. 4.
newscenter1.tv
Check out the two South Dakota chefs who were nominated for the James Beard Award
PIERRE, S.D. — Two chefs from South Dakota have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards. Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
KELOLAND TV
Strong winds and snow in parts of South Dakota before temperatures drop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days. It’s prompted a number of weather alerts to be issued for various areas of the state. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills Thursday and Thursday night, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown Thursday night. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting Thursday that road and visibility conditions are poor in the northeast corner of the state and that isibility is practically zero.
KELOLAND TV
Street manager: Sioux Falls crews ready for next round of snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a snowy winter so far, and more snow is coming. “Since we received that snow just right after the first of year, we’re still picking up that snow from our emergency routes,” said Dustin Hansen, street manager with the City of Sioux Falls. “That’s our big concentration. We’re hoping to be done with most of those emergency routes this week.”
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Jackrabbits in the snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard is at it again with his spectacular video of wildlife in South Dakota. This time he caught jackrabbits hopping around the snow Thursday morning in northwest Sioux Falls. Jackrabbits, which are not actually rabbits but hares, can reach speeds of...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
kiwaradio.com
Change In Storm Track Prompts Winter Weather Warning For KIWA Area
Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory for Sioux and O’Brien Counties to a Winter Storm Warning, from 9:00 this evening until 6:00 Saturday evening. The Winter Weather Advisory previously issued for Lyon and Osceola Counties to go into effect at 9:00 this evening remains in effect for those counties.
What Annoys You The Most About Sioux Falls Drivers?
A high number of people have been moving to the City of Sioux Falls each year. More residents in the city means more cars and traffic on the roads. Sometimes we encounter impatient drivers on the road. Whether you're late picking up your kids from school or running to the grocery store, manners on the road still matter! Drivers have a responsibility to be courteous and follow the rules of the road.
Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?
A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the culinary industry. Both Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney...
KELOLAND TV
A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
KELOLAND TV
Snow headlines return tonight for southern KELOLAND
We are starting the day with strong winds across much of KELOLAND. We’ve seen gusts over 50mph in many locations. Here are some of the peak wind gusts as of 7am. Roads have been very icy north of Sioux Falls, especially in the Sisseton and Milbank areas. That coating of snow and rain can be seen below on the radar animation the past 12 hours. The strong winds aren’t helping driving conditions.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal Sioux Falls fire began in bedroom, fire marshal says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released new information on this week’s deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. Investigators are still searching for the exact cause, but they do know the fire started on the second floor in the bedroom where a man was killed. Authorities say...
KELOLAND TV
Large police presence on Cleveland Avenue Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a large police presence in the area of 15th Street and Cleveland Avenue as of 1 p.m. Thursday. Cleveland Avenue is blocked off to traffic as of now. A KELOLAND News photographer is on the scene and spotted several Sioux Falls Police...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls murder trial continues Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday was day four of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder. Police arrested 36-year-old Ryan Aadland on October 17, 2020. He’s accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs. In the early morning hours of October 8, 2020,...
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
Fazoli’s second location in Sioux Falls has opened at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway. The restaurant features a drive-thru and a party room. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The owner of The Big Orange Truck is buying Harrisburgers, which closed Dec. 30. Dean Marshall hopes to reopen...
