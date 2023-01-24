Read full article on original website
ksub590.com
Good on Ya!! Cedar City Business Won’t Let Students Go Hungry
Wendy Stoker, owner of Cedar City's Arctic Circle knows students cannot learn if they are hungry. The Stokers not only provide lunch to paying students with their well-managed Arctic Circle Restaurant, within walking distance of both Canyon View Middle and Canyon View High Schools, but also through their community outreach program, Arctic Cares.
Utah substitute teacher who touts ‘she/any’ pronouns featured on Libs of TikTok
A Utah substitute teacher who touted her "she/ any" pronouns discovered she made the controversial "Libs of TikTok" channel and said the comments were an attempt at "humor."
890kdxu.com
Gallery: Cedar City, Utah Is Showing Off After Record Year of Snow and Rainfall
Cedar City and the surrounding areas are no strangers to snow, but this January the amount of precipitation was hitting records. Snow, snow, then some freezing rain and more snow. In Utah, our ski resorts had the most snow of anywhere in the USA! Now that's some major snowfall. Brian Head Ski Resort opened earlier than it ever has, the weekend after Thanksgiving and I am sure they are elated to get all of the gorgeous powder. Most people take I15 and drive right on by Cedar city and surrounding cities headed to Las Vegas or California. There are definitely some hidden gems that you will miss completely if you don't stop and look or know where to find them. The Cedar City area is growing, but nothing like St George, and that is just the way the residents like it. Slow and easy. So just admire these photos from afar and maybe plan a trip to enjoy in person. But beware, you may fall in love when you get here.
ABC 4
Intermountain Health Helps Bring Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence Technology Detecting Early Colon Cancer to Rural Utah Communities
Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 UTAH) — Intermountain Healthcare is the first health system in Utah to use a new tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to aid doctors in detecting colorectal polyps in real-time during a colonoscopy to help patients fight colon cancer. This new technology, called GI Genius,...
890kdxu.com
Gallery: St George, Utah Is Showing Off After Record Rain And Snowfall
With record rain and snowfall this January, the southern Utah landscapes are all clean and ready to be explored and photographed. Southern Utah does its fair share of showing off in the summer with all of the outdoor activities it has to offer. Plenty of bike paths, hiking trails, reservoirs and mountains to climb or rappel. But there is something else southern Utah has to offer. Mild temps and gorgeous views in the winter. It's something the snowbirds have know for years.
Obscure Utah pizza joint named among best in US
You'd be forgiven if you overlooked a unique Utah pizza joint that was just named among the very best in the U.S. It's no shock that many pass by without realizing what they missed.
Madison Daily Leader
Sheldon Brave
Sheldon Brave, 73, of Madison, died of natural causes on Jan. 19 at his home. To plant a tree in memory of Sheldon Brave as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Madison Daily Leader
Madison reports $4 million in sales tax revenue for 2022
Following a period of gradual growth, the city of Madison has officially reached its goal of collecting more than $4 million in sales tax revenue. The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, Eric Hortness, reported a total of $4,548,138 in collected revenue for 2022. This number is...
890kdxu.com
NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!
IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
KSLTV
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
A southern Utah mayor’s water warning: ‘We are running out’
The mayor of Ivins, Utah says Washington County and the St. George area, which gets its water from the Colorado River, needs to address unfettered growth and its impact on drought. Read more.
Madison Daily Leader
Reese Luze commits to SDSU for Track and Field
When her high school track and field career comes to an end this spring, Reese Luze will have left her mark on the Colman-Egan program. Luze has qualified for the state meet in multiple events every year since she was in seventh grade.
KUTV
'In town to steal as much as they could': St. George police arrest 2 on attempted burglary
ST. GEORGE (KUTV) — Two individuals visiting from California were arrested Thursday after police said they were witnessed on surveillance footage attempting to break in to a St. George business. Representatives of the St. George Police Department reported that an officer was driving by a local business when he...
ABC 4
One hospitalized with gunshot injury, St. George police seek suspect
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A person arrived at the St. George Regional Hospital with a gunshot injury on Monday, Jan. 23, leaving police searching for a suspect. According to St. George Police Department, a call was made by a citizen around 10 p.m. on Monday, reporting hearing gunshots in the area of Red Tree Circle in Bloomington Hills. Responding officers reported finding evidence in the area that supported shots had been fired, though the evidence found was not released.
eastidahonews.com
Slain Utah girl texted friend that dad was acting strange and she was worried
ENOCH, Utah (KSL.com) — Enoch police are searching the cellphones and electronic devices of an Enoch family murdered in their home by their father for potentially chilling text messages. Neighbors told officers that one of Michael Haight’s daughters sent a text message to a friend the night before she...
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah: Dangerous Conditions Cause Road Closures Off Of I-15 (Pics)
With the record snow and rainfall Utah is having in January 2023 comes some dangerous conditions. Flooding roadways, structures and homes and creating a muddy mess. Just off of exit 36 between St George and Cedar City, Utah the road has been closed because of dangerous conditions. Road Closed. Because...
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
