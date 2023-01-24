Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
MCT service change coming up in February
As the calendar gets ready to flip to February, Madison County Transit is continuing the process of updating their designated bus stop service. The February 5 service change had originally been planned to show reductions in routes, but Amanda Villioco-Smith, Director of Marketing, IT, and Planning tells The Big Z that is not the case.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Roads Clear, But Mushy, Officials Still Urge Caution
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville/Glen Carbon street crews were out in force overnight salting and clearing and by 9 a.m. Wednesday the surfaces were clear but mushy, officials said. Edwardsville city officials had this statement on its Facebook page: "The high snow totals that were possible did not materialize, but that doesn't...
edglentoday.com
Ameren Illinois Continues Modernization of Natural Gas System in Madison County
– Ameren Illinois customers in Madison County will be the beneficiaries of a $39 million investment the company is making to modernize its natural gas energy delivery infrastructure. Beginning in mid-April, approximately 90 contractors, working on behalf of Ameren Illinois, will start construction to upgrade a seven-mile stretch of natural...
‘A for effort’ Illinois driver draws license plate sticker
BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your...
scctd.org
East Riverfront MetroLink Station to Temporarily Close Beginning January 30 for Station Upgrades and Maintenance
The East Riverfront MetroLink Station in East St. Louis will be temporarily closed starting January 30 to allow Metro Transit crews and contractors to perform work at the station, including platform improvements and staircase replacement. The East Riverfront MetroLink Station is expected to be closed for at least two months to accommodate the construction work.
Crews in Belleville and Waterloo prepare for winter storm
In Belleville, Illinois, trucks will be ready to clear snow routes on Tuesday, and primary routes will be the first to be cleared in this community.
advantagenews.com
Mayor comments on vision for Alton cannabis dispensary
The former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building on Broadway in Alton is nothing but an empty lot today. That’s the site of what is expected to be Alton’s first marijuana dispensary. The location is not far from the entrance to the Clark Bridge, and just a few steps away from Fast Eddie’s Bon-Air.
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A Opening Date Updated, Signage Approved
GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A location is getting closer to opening; Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the expected opening date is February 9, shortly before the Glen Carbon Village Board approved adding signage and interior barricades to help mitigate traffic around the new restaurant. Sign in to hide...
Fender bender? Be prepared to wait for repairs
The longtime owner of The Auto Body Shop in Glen Carbon says he’s never seen the kind of auto repair backup he’s currently experiencing.
KMOV
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
timestribunenews.com
Glen Carbon Board approves temporary traffic, signage for restaurant opening
The Glen Carbon Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24 approved temporary traffic and signage plans for the Orchard Town Center Development. A tentative opening date has been set for Feb. 9 for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant. Because work at the Route 159 intersection will not be complete prior to that date, the village and the restaurant will work together to identify a route to the new facility using the entrance off Governor’s Parkway and routing customers through the new development.
KMOV
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
edglentoday.com
Enterprise Zone Expansion Opens Up New Opportunities for Development in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE – A key business corridor in and around downtown Edwardsville is now eligible for additional state and local incentives for new and existing development projects. The new incentives have been made possible by a Gateway Enterprise Zone expansion that was initiated last year by City officials and approved in December by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A Construction Update
Having Chick-fil-A in the community is something that has long been sought around the Glen Carbon and Edwardsville areas. "It will be a huge addition to the Village Of Glen Carbon," Marcus said. "We are excited to have Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon. We welcome them with open arms."
timestribunenews.com
Triad approves tax abatement for new manufacturing facility
The Triad Board of Education met Monday, setting a 2023-24 school calendar, upping the pay for substitute paraprofessionals and approving a tax abatement for a new light-industrial facility in the works in Troy. The tax abatement will give Creative Blow Mold Tooling a reduction of 90% of the value of...
Man hit by train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hit by a train Tuesday morning in northeastern Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Rd. at 10:15 a.m. after a railroad employee called 911, who said they possibly hit someone. Deputies found a man around […]
kttn.com
Owner of construction company in Missouri pleads guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud
The former owner and chief operating officer of a Clayton, Missouri construction company on Wednesday admitted committing fraud to sidestep St. Louis, Missouri requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to...
mymoinfo.com
More Winter Weather Could Be On The Way
(St. Louis) We may not have to wait too long for our next snowfall. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says there’s a chance of freezing rain and snow next Tuesday that could develop into something more intense. Temperatures are expected...
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
advantagenews.com
Alton church hosts food & supply giveaway
Messiah Lutheran Church on Milton Road in Alton recently applied for and received a $5,000 grant, and it’s using that money to reach out to the community. For the next five Saturdays, running through the end of February, the church will be giving away a warm meal and various other necessities for those in need.
