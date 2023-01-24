ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, MA

mspnews.org

BRISTOL COUNTY SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 27, 2023 CONTACT: State Police Office of Media Relations Daytime: 7am.-11pm. (508) 820-2623 Nights & Weekends: (508) 820-2121. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in the Counties named below. The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways. It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
mspnews.org

TROOPERS ARREST FIVE AFTER PURSUIT OF STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE

Just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
REVERE, MA

