These 20 jobs are most likely to survive a possible recession in 2023
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
How will we know if the US economy is in a recession?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn’t in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s fastest pace of interest rate hikes in four decades. Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the...
Economists say there is a 61% likelihood for a recession in 2023, and businesses are preparing
Economists say there is a 61% likelihood for a recession in 2023, according to the Wall Street Journal survey. Some say high interest rates will push the US economy into the recession. Businesses and employees are preparing for the economic downturn. Despite many signs pointing in the right direction —...
Opinion: Don't be fooled, a recession really is coming
Despite the relatively robust job growth we've been seeing, the Economic Cycle Research Institute, which we co-founded, has been predicting recession since last spring, and it remains our expectation that the US economy will enter a recession this year, write Lakshman Achuthan and Anirvan Banerji.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly agrees to leave cuts to Social Security and Medicare off the table in debt ceiling negotiations
Sen. Joe Manchin told reporters that Kevin McCarthy has agreed to leave cuts to Medicare and Social Security out of the debt limit talks.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CEOs around the world are bracing for a recession — but recent economic numbers leave some room for optimism
Several new surveys suggest corporate leaders have a gloomy outlook, despite fresh signs that the economic picture is brightening.
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
Good news on inflation means Federal Reserve should back off on further interest rate hikes
Jeffrey Sommers is Professor of Political Economy & Public Policy at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He argues that consistent decreases in inflation should prompt the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. Falling energy prices and a healthier supply chain are helping drive lower inflation. Many hate inflation, for reasons...
Jamie Dimon says rates will rise above 5% because there is still 'a lot of underlying inflation'
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes interest rates could go higher than what the Federal Reserve currently projects as inflation remains stubbornly elevated. "I actually think rates are probably going to go higher than 5% ... because I think there's a lot of underlying inflation, which won't go away so quick," Dimon said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Q4 GDP Estimate Tops Economist Forecasts In Positive Sign For US Economy: What It Means For The Federal Reserve
The U.S. economy grew by an estimated 2.9% from October to December, marking the second straight quarter of economic growth, a positive sign for broader markets. What To Know: Gross domestic product, or GDP, increased 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to a Thursday advance estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
More US companies brace for job cuts amid likely recession, survey shows
More American companies expect a decline in payrolls this year as the U.S. economy heads into a possible recession triggered by Fed interest rate hikes.
U.S. economy is slowing to stall speed, recession gauge shows
A closely watched gauge of economic activity shows the U.S. is likely to tip into recession sometime this year. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which consolidates several measures of the economy's trajectory, declined in December — its tenth consecutive monthly drop. Several indicators pulled the index down, including a shorter average workweek for employees, weaker manufacturing orders and diminished consumer expectations.
The US is not in a recession
In the last three months of 2022, the US economy grew by 2.9% compared to the same period last year, the US Department of Commerce said Thursday. The growth was driven by increases in consumer spending, business investment, and government spending, the department reported. US consumer spending was also up 2.1% compared to the same time last year. That spending remained strong as inflation began to ease. And the US labor market remained tight.
Biden finally gets a win against inflation
If the trend continues, it could be a boost for President Joe Biden as he gears up for a tough reelection campaign.
Fewer Americans file for jobless claims last week
Washington — Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market remains tight, even as the Federal Reserve has tried to cool the economy and inflation by raising interest rates. Applications for jobless aid in the U.S. for the week ending Jan. 21 fell by 6,000...
Many Americans believe inflation will get worse in 2023
Almost half of Americans expect high inflation will remain a concern in 2023 and many think prices for basic goods will continue to increase next year. Here’s how to cut down on high-interest debt.
Market expert predicts a 7% unemployment rate by the end of 2023: ‘That’s recession’
Market expert Mark Tepper breaks down the several economic issues plaguing the U.S.'s housing market and how that could lead to a spike in unemployment.
How to tell if a recession hits in 2023. Keep a close eye on unemployment, consumer spending
If recession hits in 2023, unemployment will rise, jobs will be lost, consumer spending will fall. But it won't be as bad as the last two downturns.
