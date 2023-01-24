Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Benzinga
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Russian business offers cash bounties to destroy Western tanks in Ukraine
Jan 30 (Reuters) - A Russian company said it will offer five million roubles ($72,000) in cash to the first soldiers who destroy or capture western-made tanks in Ukraine, after the Kremlin vowed Russian forces would wipe out any Western tanks shipped to Ukraine.
OilPrice.com
Ukraine’s Economy Likely To Shrink Further In 2023
Russia’s re-invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 took a heavy toll on the Ukrainian economy. Moscow focused on destroying the Russian-speaking industrial heartland in the southeast, displacing millions of workers, damaging crops, smashing the power grid and blocking exports from Ukraine’s seaports. As a result, Ukraine’s gross domestic product (GDP) plunged 30 percent in 2022 (Me.gov.ua, January 5). Worse had been expected, yet the economy was able to weather the storm largely thanks to Western assistance. In 2023, everything will depend on the course of the war. If it drags on, or if Ukraine loses, the economy will continue to shrink. In any case, Ukraine will heavily rely on Western financial assistance throughout the year.
OilPrice.com
Can India Take Advantage Of Its Enormous Green Energy Potential?
Currently, India depends on fossil fuels for 70% of its energy mix, with coal taking the lion’s share. India has incredible potential for green energy production. The country already has plans for gargantuan solar and wind farms in the works, but it’ll need to do a lot more to realize its full potential.
OilPrice.com
EU Leaders Fail To Agree Over Price Cap On Russian Oil Products
European Union officials failed to reach an agreement on Friday about the price cap of Russian crude oil products that go into effect on February 5, but talks will continue next week, Reuters reported. The group is also set to discuss the current crude oil price caps. The group was...
OilPrice.com
Iraqi Supreme Court Delivers Blow To Kurdistan Oil Talks
- Those watching the oil companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan have of late been rather optimistic over talks between the Kurds and Baghdad since the appointment of a new Iraqi government in October last year. Since then, the dispute over Kurdish oil seemed to have died down, with Baghdad putting a lid on its aggressive legal battle over Kurdish oil. This week, however, the Iraqi Supreme Court delivered a serious blow to these talks, ruling federal budget disbursements to the KRG illegal. That will set back the oil talks—again.
Sen. Marco Rubio says it's 'absurd' that the media has details on the classified documents found at Biden's and Trump's residences but the intelligence committee still doesn't have clear information
"So somehow, the only people who are not allowed to know what was in there are congressional oversight committees," Rubio said.
OilPrice.com
EU Weighs $100 Price Cap For Russian Diesel Sold To Third-Parties
The EU’s price cap on Russian refined products is set to come into effect on February 5. The bloc is also considering a potential $100 per barrel cap on Russian diesel sold to third countries. The proposal will also allow buyers outside of the EU to continue to have...
OilPrice.com
Italy Looks To Secure More Oil And Gas From Libya
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to travel to Libya on Saturday to discuss more oil and natural gas supply from the North African country, Italian media report. Libya’s state energy firm, for its part, said it expected to sign even more deals with foreign companies after the...
OilPrice.com
How New Tech Is Transforming Finance In Emerging Markets
The emerging financial technology sector boosts inclusion and liquidity in emerging markets. Nonbank entities compete with traditional financial institutions for market share. Cryptocurrency uptake remains strong as governments eye e-currency adoption. Remittances and informal economies provide resilience amid economic headwinds. Even as the global economy grapples with inflation, supply chain...
OilPrice.com
Windfall Taxes Sweep Through The Global Energy Sector
Over the past two years, global energy companies have enjoyed record profits amid high commodity prices, with the International Energy Agency estimating that net income by oil and gas companies doubled from 2021 to 2022. Those high oil and gas prices have translated into high fuel prices for consumers, drawing the ire of the public and governments everywhere and sparking populist moves in response.
OilPrice.com
Is The The Global Steel Industry In For Another Bumpy Year?
After weathering a bumpy ride throughout 2022, one of the world’s most traded commodities still isn’t out of the woods just yet. Though steel prices rose across the board over the past few weeks, mills around the world remain shuttered, and demand continues to fluctuate. Zero-COVID and limited energy across places like Europe are just some of the factors the steel industry endured over the past year. In the U.S., this was coupled with high-interest rates and a dollar that reached new highs before quickly retreating.
OilPrice.com
Azerbaijan Signs String Of Green Power Deals With International Investors
Baku has big plans to clean up its energy sector, and it’s garnering significant international attention. Recently, SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state-owned energy company SOCAR signed a clean power deal with UAE’s Masdar. Baku has also outlined a “framework agreement" with Australia's Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and collaborations with...
OilPrice.com
Oil Gains Momentum On Strong U.S. Economic Data
Oil continued to gain momentum this week, and despite fears of a slowdown in economic growth, the reopening of the Chinese economy is providing tailwinds for oil. Oilprice Alert: Whether you are new to the oil and gas industry or an energy market veteran, you will regret not signing up for Global Energy Alert. Oilprice.com's premium newsletter provides everything from geopolitical analysis to trading analysis, and all for less than a cup of coffee per week.
OilPrice.com
U.S. May Step In As Peace Process Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Drags On
The end of 2022 marked another round of confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Karabakh region with the involvement of Russian peacekeeping forces. The standoff began in early December, when the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the separatist Karabakh region denied access to Azerbaijani officials from the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the state-owned mining company AzerGold CJSC from carrying out on-site inspections of the Gizilbulag gold deposits and the Demirli copper-molybdenum deposits to evaluate potential risks to the environment (Mfa.gov.az, December 13, 2022; Fed.az, December 16, 2022). While Azerbaijani state officials were deprived of free movement inside the separatist portion of Karabakh by the peacekeeping mission, it fueled skepticism in Azerbaijani and Armenian societies regarding Russia’s role in the process (Eurasianet, December 15, 2022).
