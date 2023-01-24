ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Look: Chris Beard’s Austin Home for Sale for $5 Million

After a turbulent few weeks following Chris Beard‘s firing from the University of Texas, Beard has listed his house in Austin for sale for nearly five million dollars. The house is officially listed at $4,950,000 (an estimated monthly payment of $33,231 for those of you interested), which gets you four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool, a two-car garage, and 4,088 square foot home.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Longhorns Set Date for Orange-White 2023 Spring Game

The Texas Longhorns’ quarterback battle will be the talk of the nation as spring football takes shape in March and April. Incumbent starter Quinn Ewers and early enrollee Arch Manning are among some of the highest-rated quarterbacks ever out of high school, but only one of them will named the starter for the 2023 season opener and the race is on.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Who Can Be Next Year’s TCU?

In 2022, we saw the TCU Horned Frogs do something that no team in College Football Playoff history has done: make the National Championship game after starting the season unranked. The Horned Frogs were picked to finish seventh in the conference last season, but ended the regular season at 12-0...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy