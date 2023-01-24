ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Wanted This Beloved Singer At Super Bowl But Got Sheryl Lee Ralph Instead

By Editor at Global Grind
 2 days ago

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Super Bowl LVII is going to be a night filled with some of music’s most iconic voices. The NFL announced that fans can expect Chris Stapelton, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Sheryl Lee Ralph ahead of Rihanna’s highly-anticipated halftime performance. A study finds that fans wanted another beloved singer instead. Read more inside.

On Tuesday (Jan. 24), the NFL reveals that Stapleton will sing the national anthem, Babyface is set to sing “America the Beautiful, and Ralph will sing the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing before the game.

Ralph fans are ecstatic at the announcement, celebrating her many wins since her return to television in the critically acclaimed ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary.” This is a major win for the original Dream Girl, who will be spotlighted once again in front of millions of fans.

The award-winning performer is definitely more excited than her fans, announcing the news to her personal social media accounts.

“Someone wake me up from this dream!” Ralph happily shared on Twitter about performing at the Super Bowl.

Major congratulations to these performers, but a VegasInsider.com’s survey regarding the Super Bowl LVII halftime show suggests that fans would rather see Britney Spears.

The survey polled a portion of the US population. It shows that singer Spears is the most wanted guest performer for Rihanna’s performance with 22.6% of votes), followed by Eminem (19.46% of votes) and ASAP Rocky (14.53%).

The mashup of artists we didn’t know we needed, and the collaboration we didn’t realize America wanted.

The survey also suggests that Rihanna’s single “Diamonds” was the most popular choice in the US, followed by “Disturbia” and “Can’t Remember To Forget You.”

In case you were wondering, about 11 percent of Americans are planning to ONLY watch the half time show while 20 percent are planning to only watch the game. There is also 12 percent of Americans who have no interest in the game or half time performance, and 56 percent plan to watch both.

Comment if you plan to watch the game, half time show, both or nothing at all.

