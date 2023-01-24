Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Tom's Korner Store cited for alcohol sale to minor
A Magnolia retailer was cited this month by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor. The ABC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. According to the ABC website posting on January 20, Tom's Korner Store at 3860 Hwy. 344 in...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, January 27, 2023: Four-lane U.S. 82
We’re going to hold Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to her pledge made Thursday to see the four-laning of U.S. 82 across South Arkansas. Of course, in some respects, that pledge is like some of her executive orders on matters that were either moot points, or work already in progress. We were already expecting to see a contract issued later this year for the segment between Columbia 27 and the 82-98 junction west of Waldo, along with the reconstruction of the railroad overpass on U.S. 82 near the Lafayette County line. We expect that to be followed by a bid award in a couple of years for the segment between Columbia 526 eastward to Arkansas 98 south of Village – although we suspect that segment might be curtailed somewhat. If the governor is saying that she’s going to support some type of gasoline/electric tax package to get this project rolling, well, she’s got a little time to place this on the 2024 ballot with perhaps some of the work starting within the fourth or sixth year of a Sanders administration. We’ve been plugging for 82 four-laning for decades. Some of it has happened. Perhaps Sanders has a way to push this across the goal line so that South Arkansas gets what Mississippi and most of Texas already has – four lanes of U.S. 82 across their states.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 20. Nikco M. Freeman, 30, Camden, failure to appear. Taylor Carter, 29, Magnolia, Forgery 1St degree,...
ktalnews.com
New business scam targeting employee’s paychecks
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is warning businesses about a new scam targeting employees’ paychecks. Over the past few weeks, a fake email has been sent to several businesses in the area. The email is supposedly from an employee of that company asking for changes to be made to their direct deposit information.
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Pine Street strip mall sells; Veolia acquires acreage on Hasley Road
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Jan. 13-27 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. Paduva LLC/Clark County Storage...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were up slightly Thursday in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, but there were 25 deaths statewide. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,698. Total Active Cases:...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Sherri Penix to Serve as Texarkana ISD Deputy Superintendent
Texarkana, TX– Sherri Penix, current Chief Innovation Officer, has been named. the new Deputy Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. As Deputy Superintendent, Mrs. Penix will assist the superintendent with cross-functional initiatives and overall execution of the district’s Imagine 2026 Strategic Plan. “Imagine 2026 drives all of our work as...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana police seeing spike in car thefts
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they are seeing a spike in car thefts. Although it is a recurring problem in the area, police say it is happening even more now that it is cold outside. “We’ve actually had four of these in the last...
KSLA
SPD asks for public’s help finding alleged murder suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for alleged second-degree murder. It happened on Sept. 5, Lee Buckner, 43, allegedly committed a murder on the 4500 block of North Market. Now SPD has...
KSLA
Child tax credit changes parents will see
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2021, those eligible for the child tax credit saw an increase from $2,000 to $3,600 per child 5-years-old and younger, and A$3,000 per child ages 6 to 17, but parents will see a decrease in those amounts in 2023. Jennifer Delcomyn, a financial advisor with...
KSLA
Two men sentenced for multiple ATM burglaries
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Two men from Houston have been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. According to Eastern District of Texas Attorney’s Office, Teddrick Solomon, 26, and Corde St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty to in 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. On Jan. 24, 2023, Solomon was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $257,789. On the next day (Jan. 25), St. Jules was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789 as well.
Texarkana Don’t Leave Your Car ‘Puffing’ Cause It May Get Stolen
Texarkana Texas Police are warning citizens in our community that if you don't want to become a victim of a stolen vehicle do not leave your car unattended while warming it up or getting gas. It takes only a couple of seconds for someone to jump in your car and...
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Portion of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for residences in Lakewood and Union, on the Arkansas side. According to a press release, this order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure due to a power failure.
Speaker of House, Matthew Shepherd, gives latest details on state legislative sessions in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The House of Representatives entered its third week of the 2023 Legislative Sessions on Monday. After a whole week of sessions, many may wonder what bills are being passed or proposed. “We’ve had a little over 300 bills filed in the House and a couple hundred on the Senate end. Those bills […]
txktoday.com
Leadership Texarkana offers Learning Opportunities for All Texarkana Citizens
Leadership Texarkana 2022-23 Leadership Frameworks programs include monthly programs on the first Thursday of the month, which are free of charge, hour-long moderated conversations on a variety of topics, relevant to pursuing excellence whether an individual is a member of the business community, the nonprofit world, or the Community at Large.
KNOE TV8
NEDHSA partners with local production, helping to address trauma through art
Grambling men’s basketball beats Jackson State, Lady Tigers fall to JSU. G-Men defeat JSU, 78-66. Lady Tigers lose to JSU, 67-52. Carroll boy’s basketball dominates Union, Lady Farmers outlast Lady Bulldogs. Bulldogs beats Farmers, 73-54. Union girls defeat Carroll, 56-51.
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia hospital gets Pearl award for stroke care performance
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recognizes 14 hospitals for excellence in stroke patient care. These awards are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for July 2021 and June 2022 patient discharges. They are given to hospitals for providing defect-free stroke care. Defect-free care is an aggregated metric based on the ten American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) Coverdell performance measures in the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Patient Management Tool. These measures are benchmarked according to the standards of evidence-based stroke care guidelines to ensure stroke patients receive appropriate and timely care.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
txktoday.com
TEXARKANA ISD EDUCATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING MEASURES AND GRANT AWARDS
The Texarkana ISD Education Foundation (TISDEF), formerly known as Texarkana Public Schools Foundation, has announced a new mission and focus for the organization. TISDEF will develop community support to expand resources that enrich teaching, inspire learning, and maximize opportunities for all Texarkana Independent School District students. As part of its...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Search warrants reveal drugs at two Ruston locations
Three men are in custody on multiple drug charges after the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team executed two search warrants in Ruston Wednesday. Nicholas D. Moore, 30, Ladarius D. Winzer, 41, and Miketavious Dice, 33, were present at a Larson Street residence when the search warrant was executed. An affidavit supporting the arrests by a Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff assigned to LPNET stated the house “was obviously the site of a large, organized illegal drug operation.”
