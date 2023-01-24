Read full article on original website
Sam Smith Hid Kim Petras Under Their Dress On "SNL," And It Was Honestly Mind-Blowing
Sam and Kim came to the show to perform "Unholy," and they turned in a truly unforgettable performance, too.
Sharon Stone Shines in Gold-Dipped Pumps with Sam Smith on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Sharon Stone brought sleek drama to “Saturday Night Live” during a performance by musical guest Sam Smith. During Smith’s second musical set, “Gloria” — the same title as their upcoming fourth album, as well as the 1999 thriller film starring Stone — Stone lounged and posed on a chaise. For the occasion, she matched Smith’s sparkly gold suit with a glittering outfit of her own: a black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit, punctuated by paneling and a long train crafted from glittering gold fabric. Stone’s outfit was complete with thin gold hoop earrings. When it came to footwear, Stone’s outfit was...
Sam Smith Says 'Changing' Their Pronouns 'Felt Like Coming Home' — but Had Its Challenges
"Someone spat at me in the street," they told Zane Lowe Sam Smith is reflecting on their journey since coming out as non-binary in 2019. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Smith's interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the "Like I Can" singer opened up about how much their life changed since the announcement. "In my personal life, there's not one negative. My family, they can communicate with me. They always did. But they communicate with me now in an even better way," Smith, 30, told the...
Sam Smith Confesses They've Been Kicked Off Two Dating Apps
Smith detailed being removed from dating sites "because they thought I wasn't me"
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Ariana Grande Claps Back at Fans Who Claim She’s ‘Not a Singer Anymore’
It's been nearly three years since the release of Ariana Grande's last album, 2020's Positions, and fans are missing the pop star. Just don't assume she's left her pop music roots behind, though. "Why aren't you a singer anymore?" Grande wrote in a new TikTok, mimicking the fans who have...
Thandiwe Newton’s Daughter Nico Parker, 18, Looks Just Like Mom At ‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere: Photos
Thandiwe Newton, 50, should be so proud of her daughter Nico Parker! The 18-year-old wowed fans at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of her new show The Last Of Us, which premieres Jan. 15 on HBO and HBO Max. Nico looked just like her famous mom as she flaunted a flowy lime green dress at the Jan. 9 event. Nico’s gown had a low V-neck cut with ruffled sleeves and a ruffled bottom. Her long train flowed past her as she walked the carpet and posed for photos.
EW.com
Anetra wrote her RuPaul's Drag Race song 'Walk That F---ing Duck' after taking an edible
Do you smell that? It's like something's burning. Is that Anetra's p---y? Yes, it is, and it burned bright on Friday's RuPaul's Drag Race premiere as season 15's first challenge winner. Now, on the debut episode of EW's Quick Drag podcast (below), the Las Vegas queen exclusively reveals how she devised her talent show number that's had the internet talking (and walking that f---ing duck) all weekend.
Adam Lambert Says Homophobia ‘Probably’ Cost Him The ‘American Idol’ Win
There’s no disputing the monumental talent of Adam Lambert, 40. And when asked at the Sundance Film Festival if his loss on the eighth season of American Idol was due to homophobia, he answered directly, per Variety. “Who knows, yeah, probably,” he said at the iconic event, where he’s promoting the film Fairyland. “But it was 10 years ago. The thing about our film is that even though it takes place in the 1970s, there are so many ideas in it that are current. LGBTQ people are under attack again by the conservative part of our country.”
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Acting 'Manic' in Restaurant, Husband Sam Storms Off
Britney Spears caused a scene Friday night at an L.A. restaurant ... the pop star had a bizarre meltdown, prompting her husband to storm out. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... Brit and Sam Asghari showed up with a bodyguard at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills which was packed with patrons, who immediately recognized her.
J.Lo Claps Back After She’s Accused Of Shading Christina Aguilera With Madonna Kiss Reveal
Jennifer Lopez, 53, insists there was no shade thrown to Christina Aguilera after a recent interview where she claimed that she was originally going to be part the iconic 2003 MTV VMA performance where Madonna kissed Britney Spears and the “Dirrty” singer. “No shade at all…you shady,” she commented back on a Billboard Instagram post detailing the story. She then added, “smdh” — meaning, “shake my damn head” and the hashtags, “#alwayswanttostartsomemess” and “#growup.”
talentrecap.com
Todrick Hall Writes Open Letter to Defend His New Series After Intense Backlash
Following weeks of upsetting social media backlash against his new series, Todrick Hall posted a handwritten open letter to address the issue. The singer specifically called out queer people who were extremely hating on the show. Last January 20, The Real Friends of WeHo aired its premiere episode on MTV....
Sam Smith called for BRIT Awards to go gender-neutral, now says it's a 'shame' no women nominated this year
A British award show went gender-neutral for its "Artist of the Year" category, which singer Sam Smith advocated for but now calls it a "shame" that no female artists were nominated.
Hugh Jackman Felt Sick to His Stomach When He Turned Down a Great Role for the Sake of His Image
Hugh Jackman was once guided to put his image over his craft, and the decision would later bite Jackman back in a big way.
Madonna Once Explained Why She Didn’t Have a Successful Acting Career
Madonna once admitted she wasn’t too proud of her acting career, especially in comparison to the heights she’d reached doing music.
Miley Cyrus Just Earned Her First No. 1 ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Debut in 17 Years
Fans are celebrating a major milestone accomplishment for Miley Cyrus. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Cyrus achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut in her 17-year career. The "Flowers" singer thanked her fans for the achievement on social media. "This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast...
Todrick Hall Reveals How 'Ellen' Scandal Affected Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
The 'Drag Race' judge opened up about the pressure Boss was under following 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' scandal.
Sam Smith Confesses They’ve Been Spat On In The Street For Being Non-Binary
Sam Smith, 30, is opening up on what it was like to come out as non-binary. And while they admit plenty on the positive side, there are also some upsetting downsides. “What people don’t realize with trans non-binary people in the UK is it’s happening in the street. I‘m being abused in the street verbally more than I ever have,” they said in part during a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “So that was the hardest part, I think, was being at home in the UK and having people shouting at me in the street. Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy.”
Lauren London Admits Being Concerned About Having Jonah Hill As ‘You People’ Love Interest
Lauren London is opening up about how “apprehensive” she initially was about starring as Jonah Hill‘s love interest in Netflix’s You People. London stars as Amira in the Kenya Barris-directed film, the girlfriend of her Jewish boyfriend Ezra (played by Hill). The rom-com flick follows the happy couple as they work to bring together their parents, Amira’s dad and mom Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long), and Ezra’s parents Shelley (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and his casually racist dad, Arnold (David Duchovny).
