Gainesville, GA

Man shot by officer in standoff indicted on attempted arson charge

By Nick Watson
The Times
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Randy Berry

A Hall County man shot by an officer after a standoff with law enforcement was indicted on a charge of attempted first-degree arson, according to court documents.

Randy Berry, 34, also faces charges of terroristic threats, obstruction of an officer and reckless conduct from a July 16 incident on Lakeview Lane in Gainesville.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. regarding the Lakeview Lane home, where officers found Berry allegedly holding a woman hostage.

The indictment alleges Berry poured gasoline inside the home and threatened to set it on fire. It also alleges Berry refused to follow the commands of the deputy to exit the home and drop a hatchet.

The Sheriff’s Office said Berry stopped communicating with authorities around 4 a.m., and the SWAT team’s commanders authorized officers to use force “to end the standoff.”

After Berry was shot in the arm, SWAT team members entered the home to render aid and help the woman, who was uninjured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate the shooting. An open records request filed by The Times identified the officer as Sgt. Mark Mason.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said the investigation into the shooting is still pending his review.

Hall County court records listed Brett Turner as Berry’s attorney. Turner did not return calls for comment.

