Madonna Rocks Curly Red Hair Makeover After Announcing Sold Out Tour: Before & After Pics
After announcing her world tour, Madonna has been keeping fans in a tizzy with her barrage of incredible TikTok clips. The most recent, posted on Friday, January 27, featured the Material Girl in all her glory lip-syncing to a sound bite from Mean Girls, in which Rachel McAdam’s character said, “Why are you so obsessed with me?” Madonna showed off her new red locks in the quirky clip as well and rocked a chic black satin robe and clear eyeglasses.
Lip Reader Reveals Blunt Comment Prince Harry’s Cousin Zara Made When She Compared His Wedding to Princess Eugenie’s
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, their wedding was compared to his cousin Princess Eugenie‘s big day. That’s because both of the royal weddings occurred within months of one another and at the same venue with star-studded guest lists. It wasn’t just fans who were drawing comparisons though. Members of the royal family were as well.
Kim Kardashian Does Athleisure in Oversized Diadora Tee and All-Black Sneakers with Tristan Thompson
Kim Kardashian was photographed while out in Los Angeles, the former reality star heading to her daughter North West’s basketball game alongside NBA star Tristan Thompson. Kardashian went casual for the occasion, donning athleisure and neutral sneakers. Getting comfortable, Kardashian wore an oversized Diadora jersey style tee which she wore alongside black biker shorts made of a stretch fabric that offered the star a more comfortable alternative to jeans. On the accessories front, Kardashian wore large sunnies with reflective red lenses, the style eclipsing her features. As for her hair, the Skims owner slicked her hair back into a lengthy braid, the...
Showbiz411
Royal Flushed: Prince Harry’s Book, “Spare,” Drops Stunning 105% In Sales Second Week As Public Turns Against Him
EXCLUSIVE Prince Harry has made few friends lately. Now his book sales are reflecting public sentiment. Harry’s memoir “Spare” fell 105% in sales for its second week. This is stunning. Second week sales were just 195,000, according to NPD Book Scan. First week sales were 629,000. The...
Showbiz411
“Batman” Producer Jon Peters Says He’s Left Ex-Wife Pamela Anderson $10 Million in His Will — And She Doesn’t Know It
“Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson is releasing a memoir soon. It’s called “Love, Pamela.” This has prompted a cover story in Variety. The most interesting take away? Anderson was married to long time friend Jon Peters, producer of the original “Batman” movie, for 12 days in 2020. You’d think their split was a mess, but they seem to be on amicable terms. She’s getting ten million bucks when he croaks.
Showbiz411
Review: Julia Louis Dreyfus Brings the Charm in A Gem Called “You Hurt My Feelings”
Nicole Holofcener is back. Thank god. Long ago she inherited the Woody Allen gene and mixed with Nora Ephron and Nancy Meyers. But Holofcener is her own person, and “You Hurt My Feelings,” her latest gem, is like a great New Yorker short story on film. It’s so good that I could actually see it on stage after its theatrical run.
NJ dad suing to recoup $76K from wedding photographer for daughter’s lavish day
This was hardly a picture perfect wedding. A New Jersey dad was forced to replace the photographer for his daughter’s lavish nuptials at the last minute — and wants his $76,000 payment back. Dr. Amit Patel, 59, scrambled and found another pro to take pictures as daughter Anisha, 28, married Arjun Mehta in a four-day celebration in Turkey that took a year of planning and included 250 guests, 13 custom outfits for the bride, and a feature in Vogue. The festivities included saxophonists playing music on the beach, a Turkish themed-night which mimicked a local bazaar and included traditional music,...
Showbiz411
“Law & Order SVU” Scores Highest Total Viewers in 3 Years as Benson and Stabler Get All Gooey
What a night last night for Benson and Stabler on “Law & Order SVU.” They got all gooey, almost kissed, kind of professed love for each other. And the fans went batshit crazy. The episode scored a season high of 5.6 million viewers. Advanced warning of this “SVU” romantic non event made viewers tune in early for “Law & Order” at 8pm, pushing that show’s ratings up over 5 million. Yee-hah!
Showbiz411
Oscars: “Fabelmans,” “Banshees,” “Tar” See Big Increases in Movie Theaters This Weekend Thanks to Nominations
It’s an Oscar weekend, get to the theaters. That seems to be the message from Universal/Focus and Disney’s Searchlight. With Oscar nominations finally at hand, the audience has shown an increased interest in the nominees, and that’s a good thing. That’s the power of the Academy Awards....
6 Korean Dating Series to Watch for Some Drama
There is more to K-content than K-dramas. American reality TV has dominated the reality dating series world with The Bachelor, Love Island, and many more. But fans will find that a Korean dating series encompasses a different aspect of the dating game that does not seep into sexual drama, secrets, and gossip. While Single’s Inferno has gained praise, more series satisfy the dating desire.
HBO orders Season 2 of 'Last of Us'
HBO has renewed its video-game adaptation, "The Last of Us," for a second season.
Showbiz411
Grammys Set First Group of Performers Including Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy
The Grammy Awards have announced the first group of performers. They include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Also, undoubtedly due to take the stage are the main players in the drama for Sunday, February 5th– Beyonce, Adele, and...
