hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
theScore

Banchero, Harris lead Magic to 126-120 win over Pacers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points and Garry Harris made all six of his 3-point shots and added 22 points as the Orlando Magic held off a late rally to beat the Indiana Pacers 126-120 on Wednesday night. Bennedict Mathurin came off the Pacers' bench to...
theScore

Young's 33 points, 11 assists lead Hawks past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Trae Young felt right at home in Oklahoma City against the Thunder. The high-scoring Atlanta Hawks guard grew up in nearby Norman, Oklahoma, and played his one season of college ball at the University of Oklahoma. Thunder fans cheered when Young was introduced with Atlanta's starters, and he gave them a show.
theScore

Antetokounmpo scores 41 points, Bucks beat Pacers 141-131

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When the Milwaukee Bucks needed a steadying presence Friday night at Indiana, Giannis Antetokounmpo provided it — even from the free-throw line. The Eastern Conference All-Star captain finished with 41 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and made five of eight free throws during the final four minutes to help Bucks fend off Indiana's second-half rally for a 141-131 victory.
theScore

Miami fires OC Gattis after 1 season

Miami fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after just one season, the program announced Friday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Gattis' removal comes just one year after he took home the Broyles Award as the nation's best assistant coach for his work at Michigan in 2021. The coordinator struggled to get...
The Associated Press

NFC title game a Philly reunion for 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans’ influence on the NFC championship runs through both locker rooms. Ryans finished his playing career as a linebacker for Philadelphia, earning the nickname “Mufasa” (from “The Lion King”) for the leadership skills that he taught the handful of teammates still on the Eagles that have been carried forward to today. Ryans transitioned to coaching and has been the defensive coordinator the past two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, where he has helped scheme the NFL’s stingiest defense. The two teams meet Sunday — the 49ers (15-4) at the Eagles (15-3) — with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.
