ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'Never forget the sacrifice': Baltimore City, community pays tribute to firefighters on anniversary of deadly rowhome fire

By Paul Gessler
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keUZT_0kQ4IcV000

Family, firefighters, honor fallen Baltimore firefighters on first anniversary of deadly Stricker St 01:23

BALTIMORE - Tuesday marked the first anniversary of three Baltimore City firefighters who after a vacant rowhome caught fire and partially collapsed.

On January 24, 2022, Lt. Kelsey Sadler, Lt. Paul Butrim and paramedic Kenny Lacayo died while battling the fire.

A year later, the Baltimore City community is still grieving the deaths of those firefighters who were killed in the line of duty on South Stricker Street.

It was the greatest loss of life for the Baltimore City Fire Department in more than 65 years.

Related:

There are flowers and photos now are the site where the rowhomes once stood.

Fire departments, community members, family and Baltimore City officials were apart of remembrances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsL7E_0kQ4IcV000

Mourning started before sunrise at the corner of Stricker and Pratt streets.

"We will never forget the sacrifice of our three brave members that day," officials said on the all-channel call. "Lt. Paul Butrim, Fire Company 23, Lt. Kelsey Sadler, Engine Company 14, and Firefighter/Paramedic Kenny Lacayo, of Engine Company 14."

A private ceremony was held on Tuesday at the spot of the rowhome fire.

A September report found multiple problems with the department's response that day, including its interior attack on the vacant building despite the property's previous fire and structural instability.

The report laid out problems in training, equipment and operations.

The main fire ground channel was congested and several radio transmissions were rejected minutes after the collapse.

The inquiry ultimately led to the resignation of Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford in December.

"Our members are still remembering those three members who lost their lives a year ago," Baltimore City Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13POg2_0kQ4IcV000

The firefighters' deaths were ruled homicides.

The AFT identified a person of interest and sent a report to Baltimore City prosecutors.

But, to date, no charges have been filed.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, new City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said his predecessor's office had "ample time and opportunity to review" the ATF report.

He said he's received three briefings and his office is reviewing all evidence. He says he's "committed to moving...with resolve."

"It is clear that the prior administration had ample time and opportunity to review the ATF report on this case which was handed over to them back in the summer of 2022," Bates said in a statement. "They also received three briefings on the investigation and the report from the ATF. Upon taking office, my administration was alerted that this matter was still pending. We are reviewing all evidence and will gather additional evidence, as necessary, to make an appropriate charging determination based on the facts and the law. We are mindful that the families of the fallen firefighters, their colleagues, and residents all have lingering questions regarding this tragic event. However, we owe it to these fallen heroes and the residents of Baltimore to make the appropriate considerations based on evidence and sound legal analysis. It is an unfortunate and tragic incident that should have been addressed long before now, but we are committed to moving forward on this matter with resolve to accomplish justice in this case."

Fire personnel marked the anniversary on the department's dispatch channel.

"Their dedication, commitment, and devotion to their community, their co-workers, and their families will always be remembered and their memories will never fade," the voice on the all-channel call said.

A moment of silence followed.

And, firehouses, citywide, honored their fallen with flags at half-staff from sunrise, to sunset.

"We will carry their memories within our hearts forever," Clark said.

Families of the three firefighters announced last month they are suing the city for negligence.

Here are just a few ways the firefighters have been honored since the tragedy:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Judge concerned about Baltimore violence and "unsustainable" police staffing shortages

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is losing officers at a drastic pace.In the city's police consent decree hearing, a judge noted that the Baltimore Police Department lost roughly 279 officers in 2022."We just can't take a hit like that in 2023," Judge James K. Bredar said.The department also hired 103 police officers last year.Currently, there are 2,150 officers in the Baltimore Police Department.Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison acknowledges staffing shortages and says, like the judge, he is "pounding the table" to fix them.""It's bigger than the police department can solve," the judge added regarding the staff shortages.Last week, Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 15-year-old high school student was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore just after high school ended for the day. Shortly after 3 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4300 Block of Liberty Heights Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting in the rear alley. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After all life saving measured failed, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene The shooting happened less than two blocks from the Forest Park High School where the victim was a student, just a The post 15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson

BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Baltimore Officer Receives 42 Year Sentence For Murder Of His Stepson

  The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that a suspended Baltimore City officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the 2021 murder of his teenage stepson. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks was charged with […] The post Baltimore Officer Receives 42 Year Sentence For Murder Of His Stepson appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore high school students react to recent gun violence involving teenagers

BALTIMORE -- Local leaders are trying to combat youth violence in Baltimore City.Baltimore's Trauma Task Force is working alongside young people to find solutions and make a change.Five Edmondson Westside High School students were shot in early January. "Young people get killed every day people get killed every day," Digital Harbor High School student Kshashawn Brown said. "Most people around here are used to it."The latest is a 15-year-old Forest Park High School student, Laron Henderson. He was shot and killed after school on Wednesday."It's a horrific and senseless tragedy and it should not be happening at all," Baltimore City Trauma...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, an unidentified male was shot to death in Northwest Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3900 Block of Belvieu Avenue. Shortly after midnight, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This case is being investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gun recovered from student at Carver Vo-Tech, student arrested

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun was recovered from a student at Carver Vo-Tech High School in Baltimore, according to police sources. Sherry Christian, a spokesperson for Baltimore City Schools, said in an email that officers arrested a 15-year-old boy. The gun was discovered during an administrative search and the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
99K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy