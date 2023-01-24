Read full article on original website
This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear
How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
Tri-City Herald
Creepy fish ‘outta the depths from hell’ washes up on Texas shore. What is it?
It’s not a sandworm from “Tremors” or “Beetlejuice” found washed up along a Texas shore, but rather a real fish with some creepy characteristics. Suzanne Choate Arceneaux shared photos of the sea creature on the Facebook group Bolivar Beachcombers, used by beach visitors at Galveston Bay to share their findings.
Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles.
Today, hunters use different tactics to hunt crocodiles. Some use baited hooks to capture the animals, while others use spears and nets. Regardless of the method, the ultimate goal is to kill the crocodile without injuring the hunter.
sciencealert.com
6-Pound 'Monster' Cane Toad Found in Australian Coastal Park
Australian rangers have killed an invasive "monster" cane toad discovered in the wilds of a coastal park – a warty brown specimen as long as a human arm and weighing 2.7 kilograms (6 pounds). The toad was spotted after a snake slithering across a track forced wildlife workers to...
Miracle Survival: Stranded Couple Survives Two Days Adrift On Paddleboard In Shark-Infested Waters
A fisherman in Queensland, Australia stumbled upon a couple who were stranded in the middle of the shark-infested ocean, close to drowning. The couple were treading water, with no board or anything to keep them afloat, and were drifting closer to collapse. The fisherman, Lorne Benussi, quickly went to their aid and brought them back to safety.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Bird Escape a Great White Shark by Pooping In Its Face
Watch a Bird Escape a Great White Shark by Pooping In Its Face. One of the most feared apex predators in the world is the great white shark. These beasts of the ocean are known for their rows of razor-sharp teeth, beady eyes, and relentless need to kill. Although Hollywood has made a mockery out of these creatures, they did get some things right!
Giant Prehistoric Fish Caught in Alabama Smashes Record
"When he hit the boat, we cut up like two schoolgirls, like nobody is going to believe this happened," fisherman Keith Dees said.
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Eating Fishes: Japanese Macaques Feces Shows Evidence of Fish Hunting, Feeding
Fish consumption in monkeys was thought to be a rare occurrence, possibly occurring accidentally. However, evidence of fish-eating among Japanese macaques in the Kamikochi area has been suggested through fecal studies. The frequency with which fish DNA has been found in feces suggests more than just feeding on dead or...
One house, two people and some rare flightless birds: welcome to Mana Island
The island where I live, Te Mana o Kupe o Aotearoa, sits half an hour off the coast of New Zealand’s north island. It has one house and a permanent human population of two: my husband, Pat, and me. In April, this will increase to three because we’re having a baby.
The deadliest frog in the world is the golden dart frog; one frog has enough venom to kill ten adults.
On the Pacific coast of Colombia, in the region of Choco, there is a dense jungle home to the deadliest frog in the world. The golden dart frog, also known as Phyllobates terribilis, and endangered. Discovered in 1973 and 1978 was scientifically described as Phyllobates terribilis by herpetologists Charles W. Myers and Borys Malkin and biochemist John W. Daly.
earth.com
Rare cats discovered on the world’s highest mountain
In 2019, scientists from eight countries conducted the most comprehensive expedition to Mt. Everest to date in the Khumbu Region of Nepal. The research was part of a project called the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition. In a paper published in Cat News, the scientists reveal that...
WATCH: Jackal Snipes Single Dove From Flock in Unbelievable Hunt
“A Jackal! Jackal! It’s a jackal! It looks like a jackal! Jackal? Jackal! It’s a jackal! Jackal?” But in this particular video, it actually is indeed a Jackal! The amazing footage showcased by Nature Is Metal shows a lone jackal tracking down and picking out one single dove from out of a giant flock with epic precision.
backyardboss.net
Why You Should Put a Coffee Filter In Your Flowerpots
Creating the ideal growing environment for your plants is a balancing act, and you may find yourself experimenting with various age-old tricks to tip the scales in your favor. Over the years, new trends to make gardening easier explode in popularity. Whether it’s vertical gardening, upside-down gardening, or self-watering globes, there are always new ways to up your gardening game.
Cold Weather Camping Gear Deals For The Extreme Outdoorsman
Whether you’re planning a winter camping trip or stocking up on the essentials for warmer days, camping gear deals are the best time to pick up items like large tents, camping knives, survival gear and camping kitchens. By sticking to out-of-season sales, you can find gear for as low as $4!
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Hero Capybara Surf a Crocodile Down the River
Get ready for a wild ride! Experience the thrill of watching a renegade capybara ride down the river atop a crocodile! The video captures the spectacular sight from above and bops to the beat of Don Toliver’s “After Party.”. The hero comes into clear view in a few...
When Is the Ideal Time To Start Spring Cleaning?
The concept of spring cleaning dates back centuries. We emerge from winter, wanting to clean and freshen. But if you get the urge sooner, go for it!. It depends on who you ask. “Right now is the best time,” says Chris Willatt, owner of Alpine Maids in Denver, Colorado. You’re...
How To Plant and Care for Rhododendrons
Two states on opposite sides of the country have a rhododendron as their state flower. Washington claims Rhododendron macrophyllum, while West Virginia recognizes Rhododendron maximum. Both are native to those areas. From east to west, we love our rhododendrons. What Are Rhododendrons?. Rhododendrons are flowering shrubs in the plant family...
A Guide To Spring Cleaning Your Car
Back when radio was still relevant, folks in my region of New York State heard a booming baritone voice kick off a commercial for a local car wash chain with this phrase: “Salt eats cars!” After all, in the Northeast we deal with snow, salt, sludge and sleet — substances can wreak havoc on a vehicle’s paint, wheels and interiors.
‘Celebratory moment’ as rare tree kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch
Conservationists at Chester Zoo have captured the moment a rare tree kangaroo popped its head out of its mother’s pouch in a “celebratory moment” for the endangered species.The tree-dwelling marsupial is the first Goodfellow’s tree kangaroo to be born in a breeding programme at the Cheshire wildlife centre, which is working to save the highly endangered species from extinction.The unnamed joey was the size of a jelly bean when it was born to mother Kitawa and father Kayjo in July and has been growing in its pouch, known as a marsupium, ever since.Wild populations of the species, listed as endangered...
