Alaska State

New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
sciencealert.com

6-Pound 'Monster' Cane Toad Found in Australian Coastal Park

Australian rangers have killed an invasive "monster" cane toad discovered in the wilds of a coastal park – a warty brown specimen as long as a human arm and weighing 2.7 kilograms (6 pounds). The toad was spotted after a snake slithering across a track forced wildlife workers to...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Bird Escape a Great White Shark by Pooping In Its Face

Watch a Bird Escape a Great White Shark by Pooping In Its Face. One of the most feared apex predators in the world is the great white shark. These beasts of the ocean are known for their rows of razor-sharp teeth, beady eyes, and relentless need to kill. Although Hollywood has made a mockery out of these creatures, they did get some things right!
natureworldnews.com

Monkeys Eating Fishes: Japanese Macaques Feces Shows Evidence of Fish Hunting, Feeding

Fish consumption in monkeys was thought to be a rare occurrence, possibly occurring accidentally. However, evidence of fish-eating among Japanese macaques in the Kamikochi area has been suggested through fecal studies. The frequency with which fish DNA has been found in feces suggests more than just feeding on dead or...
earth.com

Rare cats discovered on the world’s highest mountain

In 2019, scientists from eight countries conducted the most comprehensive expedition to Mt. Everest to date in the Khumbu Region of Nepal. The research was part of a project called the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition. In a paper published in Cat News, the scientists reveal that...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Jackal Snipes Single Dove From Flock in Unbelievable Hunt

“A Jackal! Jackal! It’s a jackal! It looks like a jackal! Jackal? Jackal! It’s a jackal! Jackal?” But in this particular video, it actually is indeed a Jackal! The amazing footage showcased by Nature Is Metal shows a lone jackal tracking down and picking out one single dove from out of a giant flock with epic precision.
backyardboss.net

Why You Should Put a Coffee Filter In Your Flowerpots

Creating the ideal growing environment for your plants is a balancing act, and you may find yourself experimenting with various age-old tricks to tip the scales in your favor. Over the years, new trends to make gardening easier explode in popularity. Whether it’s vertical gardening, upside-down gardening, or self-watering globes, there are always new ways to up your gardening game.
Family Handyman

Cold Weather Camping Gear Deals For The Extreme Outdoorsman

Whether you’re planning a winter camping trip or stocking up on the essentials for warmer days, camping gear deals are the best time to pick up items like large tents, camping knives, survival gear and camping kitchens. By sticking to out-of-season sales, you can find gear for as low as $4!
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Hero Capybara Surf a Crocodile Down the River

Get ready for a wild ride! Experience the thrill of watching a renegade capybara ride down the river atop a crocodile! The video captures the spectacular sight from above and bops to the beat of Don Toliver’s “After Party.”. The hero comes into clear view in a few...
Family Handyman

When Is the Ideal Time To Start Spring Cleaning?

The concept of spring cleaning dates back centuries. We emerge from winter, wanting to clean and freshen. But if you get the urge sooner, go for it!. It depends on who you ask. “Right now is the best time,” says Chris Willatt, owner of Alpine Maids in Denver, Colorado. You’re...
COLORADO STATE
Family Handyman

How To Plant and Care for Rhododendrons

Two states on opposite sides of the country have a rhododendron as their state flower. Washington claims Rhododendron macrophyllum, while West Virginia recognizes Rhododendron maximum. Both are native to those areas. From east to west, we love our rhododendrons. What Are Rhododendrons?. Rhododendrons are flowering shrubs in the plant family...
WASHINGTON STATE
Family Handyman

A Guide To Spring Cleaning Your Car

Back when radio was still relevant, folks in my region of New York State heard a booming baritone voice kick off a commercial for a local car wash chain with this phrase: “Salt eats cars!” After all, in the Northeast we deal with snow, salt, sludge and sleet — substances can wreak havoc on a vehicle’s paint, wheels and interiors.
The Independent

‘Celebratory moment’ as rare tree kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch

Conservationists at Chester Zoo have captured the moment a rare tree kangaroo popped its head out of its mother’s pouch in a “celebratory moment” for the endangered species.The tree-dwelling marsupial is the first Goodfellow’s tree kangaroo to be born in a breeding programme at the Cheshire wildlife centre, which is working to save the highly endangered species from extinction.The unnamed joey was the size of a jelly bean when it was born to mother Kitawa and father Kayjo in July and has been growing in its pouch, known as a marsupium, ever since.Wild populations of the species, listed as endangered...
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

