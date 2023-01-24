ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTHR

Bill would make secretly tracking someone illegal in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — State legislators have filed multiple bills that would make tracking someone with a GPS device without their knowledge a crime in Indiana. The legislation is motivated by escalating cases of stalking and domestic violence using tracking devices like Apple AirTags. Senate Bill 83 would create the crime...
WEHT/WTVW

Throwing star ban challenged in Indiana

INDIANA (WEHT) — In Indiana, you can legally own an array of guns, but carrying a throwing star could land you some time in jail. Two Indiana lawmakers are working to change that. Owning, selling, manufacturing or importing a throwing star in Indiana is a currently a Class C misdemeanor offense. Proposed by Sen. Liz […]
wsiu.org

Gun-safety advocates face an uphill battle with Indiana lawmakers

Advocates of gun-law reform face an uphill battle to push their ideas through the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly, but say public sentiment on firearms safety may be moving some to action. Groups seeking to change Indiana gun laws say recent high-profile shooting incidents heighten the need for universal background checks,...
Edy Zoo

wfft.com

Noncompete clauses may be removed from Indiana physicians contracts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A new Indiana Senate bill will remove noncompete clauses from physicians contracts. Noncompete clauses limit physicians from going to a different hospital for work. Most clauses prevent physicians from working within a certain distance from their old job, causing them to leave the state for new employment.
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Committee passes bill to give Hoosiers more control over the personal data companies keep

Hoosiers would have a lot more control over the data companies keep on them under legislation unanimously approved by a Senate committee Thursday. The bill, SB 5, would require companies to respond to consumers regarding their personal data. That includes finding out what data the companies have, correcting inaccurate information and deleting data, if requested.
wevv.com

Officers involved in Walmart shooting return to duty

Its been one week since the tragic incident at the west side Walmart, officers involved with the shooting are now back on duty. Officers involved in Walmart shooting are back on duty. Officers involved in the tragic incident at Walmart last week have returned to duty.
warricknews.com

Letter - Addressing state legislation

If state legislators in all fifty states want to protect children then they need to protect children from drugs and guns — instead of creating legislation that criminalizes drag shows and transgender individuals. How many children do you know of have been harmed by drag performers or transgender individuals?...
indianapublicradio.org

Physician non-compete bill passes Indiana Senate committee, could be softened by amendments

A bill to prohibit new physician non-compete agreements passed the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee Wednesday with nine voting for and three against. Non-compete agreements often prohibit workers from leaving a job and taking another in the same industry, usually within a certain time frame, geographic area or both. Proponents argue these agreements help protect trade secrets, prevent employees from stealing clients as well as increase employers’ willingness to invest time and money to train and develop workers’ skills.
WNDU

Indiana behind nation in policy efforts to prevent, reduce tobacco use

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana is lagging behind in tobacco control policies, according to a report from the American Lung Association. Per the report, Indiana has a yearly average adult smoking rate of 17.3 percent. 22.9 percent of high school students also report tobacco product usage in the state. Indiana...
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita continues his fight against woke ESG agendas — this time helping to lead a multistate lawsuit

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita today continued his leadership in the fight against ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investment. He announced that Indiana is part of a 25-state lawsuit against the Biden administration over a Department of Labor (DOL) rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct clients’ money toward this discredited strategy instead of rightly exercising their fiduciary duty to maximize financial return for retirement account holders.
eaglecountryonline.com

Lt. Governor to Testify in Support of Senate Bill 1

INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will testify on Senate Bill 1 this week. Crouch will go before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday in support of Senate Bill 1. The legislation, authored by Sen. Michael Crider (R-Greenfield), would transform the 988 Crisis Hotline into the 988 Crisis Response...
