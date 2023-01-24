Read full article on original website
Bill would make secretly tracking someone illegal in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — State legislators have filed multiple bills that would make tracking someone with a GPS device without their knowledge a crime in Indiana. The legislation is motivated by escalating cases of stalking and domestic violence using tracking devices like Apple AirTags. Senate Bill 83 would create the crime...
Indiana man arrested in Florida for stealing from at least 11 cars, police say
SARASOTA, Fla. — Police in Florida arrested an Indiana man in connection to a series of vehicle burglaries in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Deputies arrested Michael Martin, 38, on Wednesday. Police said Martin was seen in surveillance photos entering 11 unlocked cars in neighborhoods on the north side of Sarasota County on January 21. He […]
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
Throwing star ban challenged in Indiana
INDIANA (WEHT) — In Indiana, you can legally own an array of guns, but carrying a throwing star could land you some time in jail. Two Indiana lawmakers are working to change that. Owning, selling, manufacturing or importing a throwing star in Indiana is a currently a Class C misdemeanor offense. Proposed by Sen. Liz […]
WNDU
Indiana bill would update laws for crimes committed by HIV-positive people
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Hoosiers advocated for a bill that seeks to update how the state handles criminal cases involving someone who is HIV-positive. Indiana’s laws that deal with HIV were written over three decades ago at a time when the medical understanding of HIV was still vastly under-researched.
wsiu.org
Gun-safety advocates face an uphill battle with Indiana lawmakers
Advocates of gun-law reform face an uphill battle to push their ideas through the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly, but say public sentiment on firearms safety may be moving some to action. Groups seeking to change Indiana gun laws say recent high-profile shooting incidents heighten the need for universal background checks,...
Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red […]
wfft.com
Noncompete clauses may be removed from Indiana physicians contracts
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A new Indiana Senate bill will remove noncompete clauses from physicians contracts. Noncompete clauses limit physicians from going to a different hospital for work. Most clauses prevent physicians from working within a certain distance from their old job, causing them to leave the state for new employment.
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
WTHR
Indiana's lieutenant governor testifies before committee in support of bill to expand mental health services
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch appeared before a committee Thursday to show support for Senate Bill 1, which would expand mental health services across the state. "We know that 1 out of 5 Hoosiers struggles with mental illness or addiction," Crouch told the Senate Appropriations Committee. "We...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Committee passes bill to give Hoosiers more control over the personal data companies keep
Hoosiers would have a lot more control over the data companies keep on them under legislation unanimously approved by a Senate committee Thursday. The bill, SB 5, would require companies to respond to consumers regarding their personal data. That includes finding out what data the companies have, correcting inaccurate information and deleting data, if requested.
wevv.com
Officers involved in Walmart shooting return to duty
Its been one week since the tragic incident at the west side Walmart, officers involved with the shooting are now back on duty. Officers involved in Walmart shooting are back on duty. Officers involved in the tragic incident at Walmart last week have returned to duty.
Counterfeiters Scam Hoosiers with Fake ‘Motion Picture’ $100 Bills
"Hello good sir, I would like to pay with my money from the 'Motion Picture' bank." That is what I hear in my head when I see that someone has actually used this counterfeit one-hundred-dollar bill to pay for their stuff. Example of a Counterfeit $100 Bill from Mt. Vernon,...
warricknews.com
Letter - Addressing state legislation
If state legislators in all fifty states want to protect children then they need to protect children from drugs and guns — instead of creating legislation that criminalizes drag shows and transgender individuals. How many children do you know of have been harmed by drag performers or transgender individuals?...
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
indianapublicradio.org
Physician non-compete bill passes Indiana Senate committee, could be softened by amendments
A bill to prohibit new physician non-compete agreements passed the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee Wednesday with nine voting for and three against. Non-compete agreements often prohibit workers from leaving a job and taking another in the same industry, usually within a certain time frame, geographic area or both. Proponents argue these agreements help protect trade secrets, prevent employees from stealing clients as well as increase employers’ willingness to invest time and money to train and develop workers’ skills.
WNDU
Indiana behind nation in policy efforts to prevent, reduce tobacco use
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana is lagging behind in tobacco control policies, according to a report from the American Lung Association. Per the report, Indiana has a yearly average adult smoking rate of 17.3 percent. 22.9 percent of high school students also report tobacco product usage in the state. Indiana...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita continues his fight against woke ESG agendas — this time helping to lead a multistate lawsuit
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita today continued his leadership in the fight against ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investment. He announced that Indiana is part of a 25-state lawsuit against the Biden administration over a Department of Labor (DOL) rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct clients’ money toward this discredited strategy instead of rightly exercising their fiduciary duty to maximize financial return for retirement account holders.
eaglecountryonline.com
Lt. Governor to Testify in Support of Senate Bill 1
INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will testify on Senate Bill 1 this week. Crouch will go before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday in support of Senate Bill 1. The legislation, authored by Sen. Michael Crider (R-Greenfield), would transform the 988 Crisis Hotline into the 988 Crisis Response...
