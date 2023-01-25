ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Mayor calls new park a needed gathering spot during chilly groundbreaking

By Bryan Mordt
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFkZ4_0kQ4ERAP00

There was no mention of an ice-skating rink being among amenities at Lake View Park during the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, but it was plenty chilly — so much that Mayor Nancy Smith said it reminded her of a winter day in Illinois when she was growing up.

“So, I can honestly say I’ve been to a groundbreaking when it was 120 degrees out and now I’ve been to a groundbreaking when it’s freezing out,” Smith said. “I feel like I still live in the state of Illinois where you never knew what the temperature was going to be.”

Along with the bundled-up crowd, special guests for the groundbreaking at the site, at Powers Parkway and Placone Lane, included Smith and Vice Mayor Rich Vitiello.

LAKE VIEW PARK DESIGN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooFL4_0kQ4ERAP00

While the new park will have no ice-skating rink, it will have an abundance of amenities designed to relieve crowded existing parks in the rapidly growing city.

Phase 1 of the park is scheduled to open this fall with two regulation-size Little League baseball fields, restrooms, concession stands, lighting and parking areas, according to Deputy City Manager Benjamin Bitter. Picnic ramadas and a playground also are in the design.

Smith shared that she was a tomboy and loved playing baseball with her friends on a sandlot. She remembered the community coming together, regardless of the weather, and how much fun they had.

“And I can tell you that we didn’t have any parks like what this one is going to be,” Smith said. “They also had trees. We were climbing on the trees, just a fun time.

“So that’s what I think about when I think about opening a park, just the community that comes together. This provides another opportunity on this side of town and we welcome that. I think it’s going to be thrilling for this neighborhood, all the kids that can walk here and play here and I’m excited to see it. I hope to bring my grandkids, as well.”

She said this new park would provide another opportunity for the community and she was excited to see it come to fruition.

Vice Mayor Rich Vitiello, echoing Smith’s need to care about youth, said the city will continue to bring great parks like this to the city, and mentioned new developments at Copper Sky, including a hospital and more ball fields.

“This is another great day for Maricopa and for the children of Maricopa,” Vitiello said.

A photo gallery of the event by Bryan Mordt.

1 of 35
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHl9R_0kQ4ERAP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgaL5_0kQ4ERAP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLJSu_0kQ4ERAP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9RuD_0kQ4ERAP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSPuI_0kQ4ERAP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393WWO_0kQ4ERAP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIzXu_0kQ4ERAP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLUFs_0kQ4ERAP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0464jN_0kQ4ERAP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBq2B_0kQ4ERAP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IuOX_0kQ4ERAP00
Some of the heavy equipment is already on site. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ry7Gt_0kQ4ERAP00
Part of the Haydon team. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYp9p_0kQ4ERAP00
Matt Kozlowski, CFO with City manager Rick Horst and Assistant City Manager, Jennifer Brown. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hZQ5_0kQ4ERAP00
Mayor Nancy Smith. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lik0_0kQ4ERAP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHfhc_0kQ4ERAP00
Vice Mayor Rich Vitiello. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPEc0_0kQ4ERAP00
Rick Horst. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428X25_0kQ4ERAP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DDm4_0kQ4ERAP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVMTJ_0kQ4ERAP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7vPl_0kQ4ERAP00
Vice Mayor Rich Vitiello. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4pnP_0kQ4ERAP00
Chrisitan Price. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Egajt_0kQ4ERAP00
Deputy City Manager, Benjamin Bitter. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47EHjI_0kQ4ERAP00
[BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjGlq_0kQ4ERAP00
Deputy City Manager, Benjamin Bitter. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUlde_0kQ4ERAP00
Derek Bierd, project manager for Haydon. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IMHd_0kQ4ERAP00
Haydon. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CyXJW_0kQ4ERAP00
Part of the Haydon team. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFOTO_0kQ4ERAP00
First shovels in the ground! [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Og9Z_0kQ4ERAP00
First shovels in the ground! [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFScf_0kQ4ERAP00
An ariel view of the Lake View Park area. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivxbE_0kQ4ERAP00
An ariel view of the Lake View Park area. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16siNf_0kQ4ERAP00
An ariel view of the Lake View Park area. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fubQq_0kQ4ERAP00
An ariel view of the Lake View Park area. [BCM]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdnRv_0kQ4ERAP00
An ariel view of the Lake View Park area. [BCM]

