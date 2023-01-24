Bringing the best of college football to the region’s premier sports and entertainment venue, the Minnesota Twins and South Dakota State University announced that the reigning national champion Jackrabbits will host Drake University on Sept. 16 at Target Field. The announcement of the game was made in conjunction with the Twins Winter Caravan event Tuesday night at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO