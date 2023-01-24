Read full article on original website
Related
Madison Daily Leader
SDSU football to play Drake at Target Field
Bringing the best of college football to the region’s premier sports and entertainment venue, the Minnesota Twins and South Dakota State University announced that the reigning national champion Jackrabbits will host Drake University on Sept. 16 at Target Field. The announcement of the game was made in conjunction with the Twins Winter Caravan event Tuesday night at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings.
Madison Daily Leader
Sheldon Brave
Sheldon Brave, 73, of Madison, died of natural causes on Jan. 19 at his home. To plant a tree in memory of Sheldon Brave as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Madison Daily Leader
Madison reports $4 million in sales tax revenue for 2022
Following a period of gradual growth, the city of Madison has officially reached its goal of collecting more than $4 million in sales tax revenue. The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, Eric Hortness, reported a total of $4,548,138 in collected revenue for 2022. This number is...
Comments / 0