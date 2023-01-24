Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Report: Knicks attempting to package Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier in trade
The NBA trade deadline is just under two weeks away, and the New York Knicks are expected to be major players in the trade market. The Knicks currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings at 26-23 but are just three games out of fifth place. With 33 games left and the league's hardest remaining schedule, the Knicks are seeking roster upgrades to bolster their efforts to earn a top-six seed in the East. The six spot is key, of course, because the top six teams in each conference avoid the play-in tournament.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Proposed 4-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Fred VanVleet To Clippers, John Collins To Pelicans
This trade gets the Pelicans and Clippers win-now players.
NBA roundup: Mavs win game but lose Luka Doncic
NBA roundup: Thursday Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
Detroit Pistons: Trade with the Trail Blazers could change the culture
The NBA trade deadline is approaching the Detroit Pistons have a big decision to make about Bojan Bogdanovic. Most of the reported offers have been underwhelming and the Pistons have held their position that they would be comfortable just keeping the sharpshooter if the right deal does not surface. Detroit...
Tyronn Lue Jokingly Admitted That He Wanted LeBron James To Score 40 Points Against The Clippers So He Could Get A Record
Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
Former Trail Blazer Mychal Thompson on Bill Schonely, Damian Lillard and why he hates talking about the 1978 NBA Draft: Sports by Northwest podcast
Bill Schonely was already a legend in Portland by the time the Trail Blazers selected Mychal Thompson with the first overall pick in 1978. Over the next 40-plus years, Thompson forged a friendship with the legendary radio play-by-play announcer, including a stretch when they were both part of the Blazers broadcast crew in the ‘90s.
Nets Head Coach Jacque Vaughn Rolls His Eyes About Ben Simmons' Knee Soreness
Simmons who played for two quarters exited the game early in the third stretch due to reported "knee soreness".
Report: Knicks have standing offers for Cam Reddish
It’s a foregone conclusion that Cam Reddish has played his last game as a member of the New York Knicks. It’s just a matter of when and not if the former lottery pick will be traded. The latest intel from Ian Begley of SNY has the Knicks receiving...
"You couldn't put him on the floor" - Kendrick Perkins urges Brooklyn Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the trade deadline
Kendrick Perkins makes an honest plea to the Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the 2023 trade deadline.
'He was tired of hearing it': Penny Hardaway gets first tech as Memphis basketball coach
Penny Hardaway strolled into the postgame news conference after Thursday's 99-84 win over SMU having just officially notched career victory No. 100. The fifth-year Memphis basketball coach proudly wore a baseball cap, given to him by his players, with "100" embroidered on it. But before Hardaway ever even sat down behind the microphone, he made a proud declaration to the assembled media related to something else entirely. ...
Latest NBA Trade Deadline Rumors Involving Jae Crowder
Veteran forward Jae Crowder has been away from the Phoenix Suns all NBA season. When it became official that his role with the team would be changing, he and the team agreed that he could remain away from the team until a trade was found. The trade talks centered around...
NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major Injury
Only a couple of years ago, the Milwaukee Bucks were victorious in winning the 2021 championship in the National Basketball League. They remain one of the best teams in the NBA and competitors for another run at a championship. This season they have a 31-17 record and sit in third place of the Eastern Conference, just three-and-a-half games behind the Boston Celtics.
NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Potential Moves
There are various ways in which a team can build a championship contending roster in the NBA. Some teams look to build around star players in free agency, while others tend to focus on building their team through the NBA Draft. Then there are those franchises who have done a little bit of both and add that missing piece via a blockbuster trade.
Sixers Survive Ben Simmons and Nets, Win 137-133
The Philadelphia 76ers returned home from their five-game west coast trip, where they won all five contests, to a date with Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets. This was the first time that Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid would share the court as opponents since last year’s trade. The Sixers did defeat the Nets earlier in the season, but Joel Embiid, James Harden, or Tyrese Maxey played. The Brooklyn Nets came in tonight’s matchup after a west coast road trip of their own with a recent victory against the Golden State Warriors.
