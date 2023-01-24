ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim

The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident

Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
NEWARK, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Every Drug for Sale by Washington Heights Narcotics Crew-Pharmacy

Sixteen Members Charged With Narcotics And Firearms Offenses. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ivan J. Arvelo, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), Keechant Sewell, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), and Patrick Freaney, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Secret Service (“USSS”), announced the unsealing of an Indictment today charging 16 members of a Washington Heights-based narcotics trafficking organization with conspiring to distribute narcotics in New York and with possessing firearms in furtherance of the narcotics trafficking conspiracy. ALEXANDER FRANCISCO, a/k/a “Javy,” ARISTIDES RAMIREZ, a/k/a “AR,” DAVID GLOVER, ALEX GARCIA, a/k/a “AG,” ANEUDY ALVARADO, a/k/a “Smiley,” JERIEL ABREU, a/k/a “Jerry Gunz,” LAZARETH PAULINO, a/k/a “Laz,” JOAN MERCEDES, a/k/a “Saul,” and ENMANUEL LIRIANO, a/k/a “Chubster,” a/k/a “Eman,” were arrested today and presented before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave. CHRISTOPHER SANTOS, a/k/a “Casper,” was arrested previously in this matter. ALVIN EUSEBIO, a/k/a “Goo,” EDWARD RODRIGUEZ, and JAWAN MILLS, a/k/a “JD,” were already in custody in other jurisdictions. RAY EDUARDO, JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a “JR,” and EDDY CAMINERO, a/k/a “Malibu,” remain at large. This case is assigned to United States District Judge Gregory H. Woods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ

KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
KEARNY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hit-and-Run Crash in Secaucus Leaves Jersey City Woman in Critical Condition

A hit-and-run crash in Secaucus on Thursday morning has left a 49-year-old Jersey City woman in critical condition. The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Secaucus Police Department are currently investigating the incident, which occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. in the area of Paul Amico Way and County Road. The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene, but the vehicle believed to have been involved in the collision has since been recovered.
SECAUCUS, NJ
PIX11

School bus crashes into home in New Jersey; driver arrested

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) – A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. Anthony Stuckey, 37, was arrested and is facing a slew of charges, including suspicion of DWI and 15 counts of endangering the welfare […]
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
