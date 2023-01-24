Read full article on original website
Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim
The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
Monmouth County, NJ Grand Jury lays down the hammer in heinous case of Long Branch shooter
🚔 Long Branch man arrested for West Long Branch shooting is indicted. 🚔 Donte Gibson faces significant charges, while the victim recovered. 🚔 Two other shootings that occurred on the same day, October 10, remain under investigation. A man responsible for one of three shootings in a...
Two Jersey City men sentenced to 35 years in state prison for fatal shooting of girl, 17
Two Jersey City men were sentenced to 35 years in state prison earlier today for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jade Saunders in 2018. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Alterik Ellis, 29, and Travis DeFoe, 32, both of Jersey City, to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2018 shooting death of Saunders.
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street
NEWARK — One person was killed and several people injured when nearly two dozen rounds were fired in near a liquor store Thursday night. The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. near Homer Liquors on the 1000 block Broad Street in the downtown Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
Court backs firing of N.J. prison officer for derogatory post about George Floyd
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the firing of a state Department of Corrections officer who made several online posts that were derogatory about race, the Black Lives Matter movement, and George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Samantha Chirichello was a corrections officer from...
Infested with rats and mice, residents of Newark housing complex beg officials, ‘Do something!’
Lolitha Brannon eagerly welcomed a visitor into her 11th-floor apartment at Georgia King Village, a sprawling affordable housing complex where she’s lived for the past seven years in Newark’s West Ward. But she wasn’t proud of what she had to show him. Brannon, 60, had pulled her...
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident
Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
Every Drug for Sale by Washington Heights Narcotics Crew-Pharmacy
Sixteen Members Charged With Narcotics And Firearms Offenses. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ivan J. Arvelo, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), Keechant Sewell, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), and Patrick Freaney, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Secret Service (“USSS”), announced the unsealing of an Indictment today charging 16 members of a Washington Heights-based narcotics trafficking organization with conspiring to distribute narcotics in New York and with possessing firearms in furtherance of the narcotics trafficking conspiracy. ALEXANDER FRANCISCO, a/k/a “Javy,” ARISTIDES RAMIREZ, a/k/a “AR,” DAVID GLOVER, ALEX GARCIA, a/k/a “AG,” ANEUDY ALVARADO, a/k/a “Smiley,” JERIEL ABREU, a/k/a “Jerry Gunz,” LAZARETH PAULINO, a/k/a “Laz,” JOAN MERCEDES, a/k/a “Saul,” and ENMANUEL LIRIANO, a/k/a “Chubster,” a/k/a “Eman,” were arrested today and presented before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave. CHRISTOPHER SANTOS, a/k/a “Casper,” was arrested previously in this matter. ALVIN EUSEBIO, a/k/a “Goo,” EDWARD RODRIGUEZ, and JAWAN MILLS, a/k/a “JD,” were already in custody in other jurisdictions. RAY EDUARDO, JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a “JR,” and EDDY CAMINERO, a/k/a “Malibu,” remain at large. This case is assigned to United States District Judge Gregory H. Woods.
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Man killed in N.J. condo fire is identified by cops
Authorities have identified the resident killed in a fire in a condominium fire in East Brunswick on Thursday. Gabriel Mesica, 65, was pronounced dead shortly after being found inside the Lakes Estates condo on Lake Avenue, East Brunswick police said.
Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ
KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
Hit-and-Run Crash in Secaucus Leaves Jersey City Woman in Critical Condition
A hit-and-run crash in Secaucus on Thursday morning has left a 49-year-old Jersey City woman in critical condition. The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Secaucus Police Department are currently investigating the incident, which occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. in the area of Paul Amico Way and County Road. The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene, but the vehicle believed to have been involved in the collision has since been recovered.
School bus crashes into home in New Jersey; driver arrested
WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) – A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. Anthony Stuckey, 37, was arrested and is facing a slew of charges, including suspicion of DWI and 15 counts of endangering the welfare […]
Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey
There might be some common ground between gun safety advocates and gun rights supporters, Nancy Colasurdo writes. The post Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Ocean County, NJ hopes to nix massive overdevelopment project in this town
🌳 Proposed 59 single family home construction gets rejected in Ocean County. 🌳 Instead of the housing set up, there could be acres of open space preserved in Brick. 🌳 You have a say in determining the next steps for this parcel of land on Laurel Avenue.
Jersey City weighs payment options in potential settlement of union ‘double-time’ pay grievance
Jersey City may be ready to settle with city supervisors who are owed hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars for working throughout the coronavirus pandemic state of emergency in New Jersey. A clause in the contract with the Jersey City Supervisor’s Association (JCSA), a 140-member supervisor union, says...
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
