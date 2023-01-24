Titanfall 2 now costs less than a Big Mac, its lowest ever price on Steam

Let's not mince words: Titanfall 2 has one of the best singleplayer shooter campaigns of all time. And now you can pick it up for just $3—that's right, a lowly three bucks—on Steam .

There's really not much to say about Titanfall 2 that hasn't been said before. A boy and his robot chew bubblegum and kick ass is a vaguely dystopian far future—but whoops, they're all out of bubblegum. It isn't the most unique videogame setup of all time, and frankly my expectations were a little low going in. But even if they'd been sky-high, Titanfall 2 would've easily surpassed them.

How good is it? This good:

"A brilliant singleplayer campaign married to inventive, skill-intensive multiplayer that calls back to FPS classics of old." PC Gamer, 91% review

Titanfall 2's " Effect and Cause " level is one of the best uses of time travel in videogames and a legit Great Moment in PC Gaming

" level is one of the best uses of time travel in videogames and a legit Great Moment in PC Gaming One of the best knives in PC gaming history

in PC gaming history Multiplayer: saved!

Player count remains solid. (Remember, this is a seven-year-old game.)

So, having established that it is in fact that good, there's really no excuse not to pick it up right here and now if you have even the slightest interest in shooters. It's three bucks. That's literally cheaper than a Big Mac. And for those who keep track of such things, IsThereAnyDeal also indicates that it's the cheapest Titanfall 2 has ever been on Steam. Seriously, just get it. It's on sale until February 2.